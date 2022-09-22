Queen wanted to be buried next to her father, say experts

The Queen did not want “pomp and ceremony for herself” and simply wanted to be buried next to her father – “but she recognized the role she played”, according to royal experts.

Her late majesty, who died at Balmoral aged 96, was laid to rest in a moving private ceremony at Windsor’s King George VI Memorial Chapel on Monday night – after a huge and prestigious public funeral at Westminster Abbey.

But one royal commentator has speculated that the Queen would not have wanted such a favor and only accepted it out of duty.

Royal biographer Penny Junor told People: ‘She would not have wanted that pomp and ceremony for herself, but she recognized the part she played… Even in death she still served.’

The Queen’s final resting place has been marked with a simple plaque, forever reuniting her with her beloved husband Prince Philip and her parents King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother.

Historian Robert Hardman, author of Queen of Our Times: The Life of Elizabeth II, said: ‘She had no desire to see a statue of herself or to have a separate burial chamber at St. George’s Chapel.

‘As her cousin Margaret Rhodes once said to me: “She would make her father proud”.’

The late Queen pictured here with her husband Prince Philip, parents King George V and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother and her sister Princess Margaret

The George VI Memorial Chapel in St George’s Chapel, Windsor, where Queen Elizabeth was buried on Monday

It was a simple but poignant request from the late Queen – for after the historic funeral, Her Majesty was buried as plainly as she had wished.

And it was not in a large separate burial chamber in St. George’s chapel – but next to her beloved father, with a simple inscription bearing her name.

In the tomb, the headstone – an inscribed slab laid in the floor – had previously been marked with the names of the Queen’s parents in gold letters on black Belgian marble.

But after the funeral, Buckingham Palace revealed that a new plaque was installed overnight bearing the names of the late monarch, her husband and parents, along with the dates of their birth and death.

In order it says George VI 1895-1952, Elizabeth 1900-2002, Elizabeth II 1926-2022, Philip 1921-2021.

George VI Memorial Chapel in St George’s Chapel, Windsor, where the Queen now lies with her family

Between the two pairs is a single metal Garter Star, insignia of the Order of the Garter, the country’s oldest and most noble order of chivalry.

All four were members of the order, and St George’s Chapel, where the memorial chapel is located, is its spiritual home.

The humble stone annex, which can be seen through a metal gate inside St. George’s Chapel, also contains the ashes of the late monarch’s sister, Margaret.

The public will be able to see the Queen’s final resting place from next week, but will have to pay for the privilege.

King Charles follows his mother’s coffin draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial Crown and Sovereign’s Orb and Scepter as it is carried out of Westminster Abbey after her funeral

The chapel, which is currently closed during the royal morning period, will reopen to visitors on Thursday 29 September as part of a general tour of Windsor Castle, costing up to £28.50 for adults and £15.50 for children .

The castle is only open five days a week from Thursday to Monday – but St George’s Chapel is closed to the public on Sundays as it is a vibrant place of worship.

Castle tours are run by the Royal Collection Trust (RCT), a registered charity and department of the Royal Household. No profits are kept by the royal family.

Income from recordings and other commercial activities is used for the maintenance of The Royal Collection, one of the largest and most important art collections in the world and one of the last major European royal collections to remain intact.