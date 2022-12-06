Queen ‘wanted Meghan Markle to make a success of role’, Gyles Brandreth tells Palace Confidential

Queen Elizabeth II “wanted Meghan Markle to make a success of her new role” and suggested Sophie Wessex as a mentor – but the Duchess of Sussex “wasn’t interested,” according to one royal author.

Gyles Brandreth told Palace Confidential that Her Majesty, who died aged 96 on September 8, “did everything she could” to welcome Meghan, who now lives with Prince Harry and their two children in an £11million mansion in Montecito, California.

He said the Queen suggested the Countess of Wessex as a “kind of mentor” to the Duchess, but that Meghan “felt she had Harry” and needed no further help from an adviser.

His comments come as support from the royal family for further attacks from Harry and Meghan when the first episode of their ‘explosive’ Netflix series is released on Thursday.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Queen Elizabeth II pictured at a ceremony to open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge on June 14, 2018 in Widnes, England

Gyles also spoke of the Queen’s fondness for Harry, revealing that she was pleased to hear that the couple shortened their daughter Lilibet’s name, one, to Lili.

“I do know that when she heard they often shorten it to Lili, she thought, ‘That’s pretty nice,'” he said.

He also briefly discussed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s story with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, and the late monarch’s reaction to it.

The royal author said: ‘The Queen, I know she spoke out about the Oprah interview, I know the Duke of Edinburgh would have thought that was a bad idea, just on principle, don’t talk about it. The Queen, “Television rubbish, I’m not really worried about that.”‘

Speaking to Mail’s Palace Confidential, Gyles (pictured) said: “The Queen wanted Meghan to make a success of the marriage and her new role, and indeed did everything she could to encourage that.”

Sophie van Wessex (left) was a favorite with her mother-in-law, who had hoped she would be a mentor to Prince Harry’s wife Meghan (right). Pictured together in November 2019

“I think she suggested that Sophie Wessex, who was definitely a favorite with her, and had been through it because she had moved into the royal family and married Prince Edward, could help her, be a mentor of sorts.

“I don’t think Meghan was interested in that. She felt she had Harry, she didn’t need to be offered a mentor… The Queen was very enthusiastic at first,’ he concluded.

Sophie, the wife of the Queen’s youngest child, Prince Edward, was a favorite of the late monarch.

There is no denying that the 57-year-old had a very close relationship with her mother-in-law.

Gyles believed the Queen would have accepted Meghan and Harry’s wish (pictured together in July 2018) to develop their lives elsewhere

She was welcomed into the royal family after she tied the knot with Prince Edward in 1999, and the couple have since welcomed two children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

Meanwhile, Gyles also suggested that the Queen would have accepted Meghan and Harry’s wish to develop their lives elsewhere.

He said, ‘I don’t really know where you say, it all went wrong. Meghan and Harry decided to develop their lives elsewhere, and the Queen would have accepted that and wished them well. That would have been her attitude.’

Meghan and Harry were photographed for the first time since their inflammatory Netflix trailer yesterday – as they arrived in New York on a private jet to collect an award for their “heroic” stand against “structural racism” in the royal family.

The Duchess beamed as she and Harry boarded a waiting SUV before heading into the Big Apple, with the 41-year-old sporting an all-black outfit and oversized sunglasses, while her 38-year-old husband wore a buttoned-up white shirt and black trousers.

The Sussexes will receive a human rights award at tonight’s The Ripple of Hope gala, where tickets will sell for up to $1 million (£847,000). Previous winners include Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

In a trailer for their documentary released yesterday, Harry claimed the couple suffered from leaks and planted stories that supported the royal family’s “hierarchy.”

Allies told the six-hour series on Netflix that there was “a war against Meghan to suit other people’s agendas,” with one claiming “it’s about hate, it’s about race.”

In clips for the show, the Duke also took aim at royal aides, grinning as he remarked, “It’s a dirty game.”

But royal sources insisted it was “absolutely wrong” to suggest the couple had been briefed, insisting that “unprecedented steps” had been taken to support them.

An insider told The Daily Telegraph that the royal staff are instead “bending over backwards to work with them.”

They added that it was “non-stop on their behalf” to defend them against negative stories – which began when rumors of the couple’s behavior towards staff began to circulate.

Another said the story comparing Meghan to Kate was “made up” with no difference between how they were treated by the press.