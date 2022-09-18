Queen told Archbishop of York of her struggle to say goodbye to Prince Philip

<!–

Queen Elizabeth said it was “not easy” to mourn her beloved husband Prince Philip so openly, the former Archbishop of York has revealed.

In a ‘beautiful’ letter, just four weeks after the death of the Duke of Edinburgh last year, the Queen thanked Dr John Sentamu for his flowers and prayers.

But he told the BBC she ended the letter saying: ‘When you’re grieving someone you love very much, it’s not easy doing it in public.’

Appear on Sunday. With the Laura Kuenssberg show, Dr. Sentamu admits that his thoughts are now with the king and the royal family, who must “mourn in public” and “find a space to do it.”

Senior royals have represented the family across the country for the past two weeks with vigils, processions and walkabouts to mark the Queen’s death. It comes just 18 months after Prince Philip’s funeral when the Queen was pictured sitting alone in Windsor adhering to coronavirus restrictions.

The Queen, who had been married to the Duke for 73 years, approved an eight-day period of national mourning, followed by a period of personal mourning as members of the family resume their duties.

She famously described Prince Philip as her “strength and stay” nearly six decades after they met when she was just 13.

dr. Sentamu, who has been heavily involved in organizing the Queen’s funeral, also said people would be “warmed” by the state service today.

The archbishop, who held this position from 2005 to 2020, said he had been involved in planning the service for the past 17 years. He added: ‘The Queen does not want – and did not want – what you call long, boring shifts. You will not be bored, but you will be lifted to glory when you hear the service.’

Though he said the funeral will still be traditional, he added, “What you’re going to expect is the best funeral service.”

He gave details of the service—including the use of funeral prayer books from 1662—and went on to say, “You’re going to hear this beautiful English at its best. You will also hear angelic voices from the choir of [Westminster Abbey]. Voices that sing to the glory of God.

“The hearts and the cockles of the people will be warmed, but at the same time there will be a moment to say that this is a funeral service.”