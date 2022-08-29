Queen says she ‘is deeply saddened’ by Pakistan floods and UK ‘stands in solidarity as you recover’

The Queen has said she is “deeply saddened” by the floods in Pakistan that have killed more than 1,000 people and forced tens of millions from their homes.

In a letter signed this morning to the president of the Commonwealth country, signed Elizabeth R., the 96 queen stated that the UK is “in solidarity” with Pakistan.

She wrote: ‘I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of life and destruction caused by the floods in Pakistan.

My thoughts are with all those affected, as well as those working in difficult circumstances to support the recovery efforts.

A group of boys make their way down a makeshift wooden path as the water swells

Pakistani President Arif Alvi (right) is pictured with Prince William (left) during a visit in 2019

The Queen has visited Pakistan twice during her reign, in 1961 and 1997. On both occasions she was accompanied by Prince Philip.

Her touching message came when Pakistan’s foreign minister said the catastrophic flooding is “a catastrophe on a scale I have never seen before.”

She currently resides at her home in Balmoral in Scotland, where the next UK Prime Minister is expected to visit her to be sworn in.

The death toll in Pakistan rose to over 1,000 today and an area the size of Britain went under water.

Tens of millions of Pakistanis have been forced to flee their homes as entire villages have vanished, with dramatic images of hotel collapses, helicopter rescues and a narrow escape.

Terrifying satellite images showed the enormity of destruction in Rajanpur, Pakistan as entire villages flooded

Pictured this morning shows a displaced family seeking shelter in a makeshift refugee camp on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said this morning from his home in the flood-ravaged Sindh province in southeastern Pakistan: ‘All around me is water, water and more water. There is not much dry land to be found.

‘We suffered a devastating monsoon’ [with] aerial flooding that has been occurring since late June.

“It’s a catastrophe on a scale I’ve never seen before,” he said BBC.

More than 20 of the 30 districts in the affected province, which are home to nearly 48 million people, have been hit by a disaster, he added.

And 33 million households have been displaced or affected by the environmental disaster — well over the 20 million people forced to relocate during the partition of 1947, Mr Zardari said.

Residents gather next to a road damaged by flooding today after heavy monsoon rains in Charsadda last night

The photo shows a family being taken by boat to a safer place on Sunday after massive flooding in their village

He added: ‘We have experienced floods and monsoons before, but this has engulfed us all.’

The death toll this morning reached 1,061, including 28 deaths in the past 24 hours, the National Disaster Management Authority said. They said 119 died on Saturday.

Environment Secretary Sherry Rehman yesterday described the deadly two-month monsoon season as “a serious climate catastrophe,” while military leaders called the destruction “unprecedented.”

Ms Rehman added: ‘We could have a fourth or a third of Pakistan under water’.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif also blamed “the horrors of climate change” in a tweet this weekend.

But while politicians like to blame environmental changes for the sheer size of wreckage and displacement, residents have cited lax construction laws and state corruption.

Local governments allowed developers to build hotels on the banks of the Kunhar River, cut natural river routes and divert floodwaters directly to villages.

A resident of the Kaghan market told the BBC: ‘These hotels and markets blocked the natural waterways, so we are witnessing much greater losses from the flooding that could have been easily avoided.’

A lone man makes his way to emergency supplies on his way out of Charsadda district in Khyber region this morning

Desperate residents of Hyderabad, South Pakistan crowd to receive emergency supplies from army after flash floods

Incredible video footage from afar shows a Pakistani army helicopter swooping down just above the roaring tide to rescue stranded people perched on a rock above the water’s surface. The army said it had rescued 22 people yesterday alone

Flash floods from the heavy rains washed away villages and crops as soldiers and rescue workers evacuated stranded residents to the safety of relief camps. Displaced persons have been pictured in such a spot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa earlier today

Flash floods from the heavy rains washed away villages and crops as soldiers and rescue workers evacuated stranded residents to the safety of relief camps and provided food to thousands of displaced Pakistanis.

Footage showed a daring rescue helicopter being run by the military to rescue stranded people from what appeared to be certain death.

The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the UN’s disaster agency, said 184,000 people were displaced — a figure expected to rise in the coming days.