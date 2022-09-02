Queen Rania of Jordan poses with her VERY photogenic family

Queen Rania of Jordan has shared a beautiful family photo to mark her 52nd birthday – including her future son-in-law and daughter-in-law.

The glamorous royal posed alongside her four children, Crown Prince Hussein, 28, Princess Iman, 25, Princess Salma, 21 and Prince Hasheem, 17.

On either side of Queen Rania were Hussein’s new betrothed, glamorous businessman daughter Rajwa Al-Saif, 28, and Iman’s betrothed, Venezuelan-born Jameel Alexander Thermiotis.

‘My heart is full! I couldn’t ask for a better way to celebrate than with all my loved ones around me,” the proud mother captioned the photo. Instagram snap, standing with one arm around her future son-in-law and the other around her future daughter-in-law.

Queen Rania of Jordan shared a beautiful family photo on the occasion of her 52nd birthday – including her future son-in-law and daughter-in-law

‘My heart is full! I couldn’t ask for a better way to celebrate than with all my loved ones around me,” the proud mom captioned the Instagram photo.

The message was shared in Arabic and English.

The glamorous Queen Rania, who is married to King Abdullah II, 60, looked gorgeous next to her loved ones, dressed in a stylish blue shirt and brown trousers.

Her four children – all dressed in white or blue ensembles – surrounded her in the touching family photo, released to celebrate her 52nd birthday on Wednesday.

It’s been a busy summer for Queen Rania, who in August announced her eldest son’s surprise engagement, Crown Prince Hussein, to glamorous businessman daughter Rajwa Al-Saif.

It followed her daughter Princess Iman’s engagement in June to Jameel Thermiotis, who is about two years older than the princess and reportedly works as a Managing Partner for a Venture Capital fund in New York.

Queen Rania of Jordan (center) announced her eldest son Crown Prince Hussein’s surprise engagement in August to glamorous businessman Rajwa Al-Saif, pictured together.

It was announced weeks after Hussein’s younger sister, Princess Iman, got engaged to Venezuelan venture capitalist Jameel Thermiotis, pictured together.

Prince Hussein, a Sandhurst graduate, 28, is to marry Saudi Arabian-born Rajwa, also 28, after an engagement ceremony at the bride-to-be in Riyadh.

Queen Rania said: ‘I did not think it was possible to keep so much joy in my heart! Congratulations to my eldest Prince Hussein and his beautiful bride-to-be, Rajwa.”

The good news came as a surprise to royal fans, as the relationship has been kept out of the limelight.

Rajwa holds a degree from Syracuse University, New York, and attended the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles after completing her high school education in Saudi Arabia.

She has worked at an architectural firm in Los Angeles and currently works at Designlab Experience design studio in Riyadh.

Sandhurst graduate Hussein, 28, to marry Saudi Arabian-born Rajwa, also 28, pictured together, after an engagement ceremony at the bride-to-be’s family home in Riyadh

Rajwa received a degree from Syracuse University, New York, after completing her high school education in Saudi Arabia. Pictured, with her future husband during the engagement ceremony

She is the youngest daughter of Khaled M. Al Saif and his wife, Azza bint Naif Al-Sudairi.

Mr. Al Saif is CEO of the Al Saif Group, a privately held company with a diverse portfolio of healthcare, construction and security services companies, and is a board member of the Saudi-British Joint Business Council, which promotes trade between the two. to land.

Crown Prince Hussein, the eldest of King Abdullah and Queen Rania’s four children, is a graduate of the prestigious Georgetown University, Washington DC, and served in the military after graduating from Sandhurst in 2017.

Queen Rania and King Abdullah II (right) of Jordan with the happy couple (center) at the ceremony

In 2015, he made history as the youngest person to chair a meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

Earlier this year, he made headlines when he received Prince William on a visit to the Middle East.

His engagement came just weeks after Queen Rania announced the surprise engagement of her second child, Princess Iman, 25, to Jameel Thermiotis.

The engagement announcement came as a pleasant surprise to royal fans, as the couple have kept their relationship a secret until now, and it’s not clear how long they’ve been dating.

In a personal statement shared on her Instagram account, Queen Rania said: ‘Congratulations my dearest Iman; your smile has always been a gift of love that i have cherished since the day you were born. I wish you and Jameel a life full of love and laughter!’