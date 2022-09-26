Queen Rania of Jordan poses with her daughters

Comes after Jordanian Queen joins her husband at Queen’s funeral

Proud mother Queen Rania of Jordan shared a touching photo with their daughters as they celebrate their birthdays.

Princess Salma turns 22 today and Princess Iman turns 26 tomorrow, a week of celebrations for the Jordanian royal family.

Rania shared a beautiful photo with her daughters to mark the occasion, writing: ‘Our friendship grows stronger as you get older…I couldn’t have asked for better besties. Happy birthday Iman and Salma.’

It comes a week after the Jordanian queen and her husband, King Abdullah II, joined other foreign dignitaries and members of the royal family at the queen’s funeral.

The photo shows Rania, 52, posing with her arms around her daughters in a beautiful outdoor setting.

After the funeral, Rania flew to New York, where she and Hillary Clinton delivered a speech at the Clinton Global Initiative 2022 Meeting.

Queen Rania paid tribute to the queen by re-wearing an outfit she had previously worn to meet the monarch when she attended her funeral.

The glamorous royal, 52, looked respectful in the black ruffled cloth wrap coat she first wore on a visit to Her Majesty at Windsor Castle in November 2001.

Queen Rania seemed fond of the late monarch, calling her the “Queen of the World” in a sweet tribute on Instagram.

She shared a photo of herself with her husband at the state funeral in London, writing: ‘Saying goodbye to a queen whose legacy will never fade or be forgotten. With His Majesty at Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in the United Kingdom.’

It comes after the Queen admitted she ‘looked up’ to Queen Elizabeth during an interview with ITV News.

She said, “Despite being the most important person in the room, she always made you feel like you were the most important person in the room.

“She just had a really gentle and subtle demeanor. Her elegance was not only in her appearance, but also in the way she lived her life.

King Abdullah II and Queen Rania looked gloomy as they headed for the state funeral in London

Queen Rania first wore the ensemble during a visit to Windsor Castle in November 2001 to meet Her Majesty, Prince Philip (left) and King Abdullah of Jordan (right).

“I just have the best memories of her, over the years, every time I met her I felt she got warmer and warmer.

“She didn’t always assume you wanted her advice, but she was very generous when you asked for it. I really looked up to her. To me she is the queen of the world.’

Queen Rania also expressed her confidence in King Charles III as a leader calling him “incredibly intelligent.”

“He’s been preparing for this role all his life, we’ve known King Charles for many years and we know the man he is,” she said.

‘He is an incredibly intelligent, very thoughtful, sincere person. Everything he does, he does from the heart. He is the most suitable person for this country at the moment.’