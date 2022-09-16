Queen and Philip, together among the clouds

Advertisement

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A Swiss artist has projected pictures of the Queen and Prince Philip ‘together forever’ into the sky as a dazzling tribute to the late monarch.

The beautiful photos show ‘the queen on her way to heaven’ as she holds hands with Prince Phillip on clouds in the sky over the mountains in Lauterbrunnen, Switzerland

Gerry Hofstetter’s project is titled ‘Traveling to the Stars – The Queen of England on the Road to Heaven’. The artist has used the billowing clouds as a canvas to illuminate a final tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after her death.

Three months ago, during the Queen’s platinum anniversary, Hofstetter, in collaboration with the British Embassy in Switzerland, projected images onto famous Swiss mountains.

Gerry Hofstetter, a Swiss artist, has projected photos of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, ‘together forever’, into the sky in a dazzling tribute to the late monarch.

The project is titled ‘Travels to the Stars – The Queen of England on the Road to Heaven’. The artist has used the billowing clouds as a canvas to illuminate a final tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after her death

The beautiful photos show the Queen holding hands with Prince Phillip on clouds in the sky over a mountain range in Switzerland’s Lauterbrunnen

A benefactor saw a cloud figure on one of her beloved horses last week that reminded them of Her Majesty.

The photo taken last Sunday at Wembley, in north-west London, mirrored photos of a young Elizabeth riding in royal uniform.

On another occasion, a woman shared an image of a cloud formation that resembled the Queen hovering over an English town, captured just an hour after the monarch died.

“When you drive home, Lacey starts yelling OMG! I panicked. Then she pointed to this image in the clouds,” Leanne Bethell, who took the photo, said on Facebook.

A benefactor last week spotted a cloud figure that reminded them of Her Majesty on one of her beloved horses

Horse lover: Princess Elizabeth represents the king in a troop ceremony in 1951