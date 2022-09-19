Queen of the people: Her Majesty often chatted to her CHIMNEY SWEEP

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The Queen’s chimney sweeps have revealed how the monarch would make them feel “important” if they worked in her homes, including Buckingham Palace.

Kevin Giddings, 61, and his team at Milborrow Chimney Sweeps have been taking care of the chimneys and fires at royal homes since 2002, including Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, St James’ Palace and Kensington Palace.

Speaking to The Argus, his wife Katie recalled how the “knowledgeable” late monarch talked to her husband about his work and made everyone around her feel “important.”

Kevin Giddings (pictured) has cared for chimneys in royal homes, including Buckingham Palace, for over 20 years

Mr Giddings was given a royal warrant in 2002 from Her Majesty the Queen, who passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on 8 September at the age of 96.

The chimney sweep was presented to the Queen six times and also met the then Prince Charles and the late Duke of Edinburgh.

He also ran into Her Majesty when he was cleaning her palaces and his wife Katie revealed that the Queen made him feel important through a series of small gestures.

“Once there was a function, we were at Buckingham Palace, and the Queen pointed to my husband and said, ‘It’s my chimney sweep,'” she recalled. the Argus.

“She was an incredibly knowledgeable lady who even spoke to the chimney sweep about his work and made him feel very important.”

The Giddings family thinks that King Charles III will be an excellent monarch and wished him all the best. Pictured: Charles III in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace today

She added that her husband was “honoured and excited” that the late monarch recognized him.

Buckingham Palace has about 300 chimneys and although not all of them are in use, cleaning is necessary to ensure proper ventilation.

The Hampton Court Palace kitchen chimney is one of the most difficult to sweep due to its sheer size, which means sweepers have to climb up the inside of the shaft.

The chimney in Henry VIII’s former residence is often exceptionally sooty, standing 48 feet high and over 20 wide.

In 2002, the company received a royal decree from the Queen. Whether Mr. Giddings and his team retain command or not is up to King Charles III.

Katie added that the family thinks King Charles III will be an excellent monarch and wished him all the best for his reign.