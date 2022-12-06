Queen of the Jungle Jill Scott revealed Prince William wrote her a handwritten note

<!–

She has rubbed shoulders with royals on multiple occasions while representing England in soccer tournaments.

Still, Jill Scott revealed that in a sweet gesture, Prince William went above and beyond when he wrote her a handwritten letter announcing her retirement.

The former Lioness, 35, discussed her joy at the gift when she appeared on Tuesday’s Loose Women following her I’m A Celebrity stint.

‘It’s my most cherished item’: Queen Of The Jungle Jill Scott revealed on Loose Women on Tuesday that Prince William had sent her a handwritten letter

Jill – who was crowned Queen Of The Jungle last month – revealed: ‘Just before I went into the jungle, he wrote us a letter about my retirement.

“That’s my most treasured item now.”

The sports star – who looked chic for her TV appearance in a black lace shirt – further revealed that the prince has an open invitation to visit the coffee shop she shares with fiancé Shelly Unitt.

She revealed, “I want him to come!”

In good company: She rubbed shoulders with royals on several occasions while representing England in football tournaments (pictured with William at the Euros final in July)

When Jill announced her retirement in August at the age of 35, Prince William, president of the FA, wrote in a personal tweet: ‘A pioneer of women’s football and a great team player.

‘@JillScottJS8 congratulations on a wonderful career, it was a pleasure meeting you. Little bit glad there won’t be any more slide tackles during “friendly” kickabouts… W’.

Jill previously revealed that she had an embarrassing accident with the royal family when they first met.

Chirpy: Jill – who was crowned Queen Of The Jungle last month – revealed: ‘Just before I went into the jungle, he wrote us a letter about my retirement

She confessed, “So the first time I met him, that’s why he wrote that tweet where he said, ‘Watch your slides,’ because the first time I met him was kind of a charity game.”

“And I slipped and absolutely wiped him!” So I’m always a little embarrassed about that, but he always remembers!’

After retiring from football, Jill was immediately snapped up by ITV bosses to star in I’m A Celeb, returning to his native Australia for the first time in two years.

Dressed to impress: The sports star – who looked chic for her TV appearance in a black lace shirt – said the letter was ‘now my most treasured item’

After living in the moment and following her “Step by step, day by day, mile by mile” mantra, which she tattooed on her wrist, Jill admits that she doesn’t necessarily have a career plan right now.

When asked if she sees herself as ITV’s new poster girl, Jill told MailOnline: ‘I haven’t really thought about it. I’m so in the moment.

“I feel like a lot of people are retiring, Alex Scott for example, she had this media plan of what she was going to do, but I’m just not that way.

“I’m like being the best version of yourself every day and I always think tomorrow isn’t guaranteed, so if you can do that, hopefully something will come of it.”