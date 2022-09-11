Queen of Denmark celebrates her golden jubilee

Advertisement

European royals have emerged in power to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of Queen Margrethe II of Denmark.

A gala was held in Copenhagen to mark her 50 years on the throne – as she now becomes the world’s longest-serving female sovereign after Queen Elizabeth’s death. Only Hassanal Bolkiah – the sultan of Brunei – has served longer.

Royals from Norway, Greece, Sweden and other countries attended the event, along with leading European dignitaries.

Queen Margrethe II also observed a minute of silence out of respect for the late Queen Elizabeth.

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark greets guests during the 50th anniversary of her accession to the throne at the Danish Royal Theater in Copenhagen

Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece arrived at the venue looking stunning in their finery

King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway arrived in their royal regalia on Saturday to celebrate the Golden Jubilee in Copenhagen

Greek Prince Philippos and Princess Nina seem in good spirits as they arrive to pay their respects to their fellow royal

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark herself looked incredibly happy as she welcomed guests into the theater.

She wore a beautiful red dress and adorned with jewels and also liked to pose for pictures.

The monarch, who has reigned for 50 years now, must have been relieved that the gala went ahead.

Several events planned for her were canceled this weekend following the death of Queen Elizabeth. However, the Danish Queen would certainly pay her respects to Elizabeth during this event.

And further social media, she posted a message requesting a minute of silence before the festivities started.

The event was packed with European members of the royal family, in addition to members of the Danish royal family.

Among them were Princess Alexia of Greece and Denmark and Carlos Morales Quintana, and King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia.

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark arrives for a commando performance in a beautiful red dress and jewels

After the death of Queen Elizabeth, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark is now the longest-serving female monarch in the world

The Queen seemed in good spirits as she attended the event, which was packed with European royals

Princess Isabella of Denmark stunned in a delicate dress and tiara as she joined her grandmother for her celebrations

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö and his wife Jenni Haukio come to that gala to celebrate the Danish monarch

Countess Alexandra (former wife of Prince Joachim of Denmark and mother of Prince Nikolai and Prince Felix) arrives at the performance

King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia arrive for a commando performance at the old stage of the Royal Theater

Princess Benedikte (right) and Queen Anne-Marie (left) arrive for the joyous performance to celebrate the Queen

The Swedish royal couple – King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia – some of the European royals were present

Princess Alexia of Greece and Denmark and Carlos Morales Quintana arrive at the performance

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark with Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine attend service at Church of Our Lady for the Queen’s 50th Reign Jubilee in Copenhagen

Pictured: Crown Prince Frederik, right, and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, fourth right, with Prince Christian and Princess Isabella of Denmark arriving for the performance

Danish Princess Benedikte and her sister Queen Anne-Marie of Greece arrive at the commission execution

Princess Theodora of Greece and Denmark and Mathew Kumar look cheerful as they pose for a photo