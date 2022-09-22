Queen mural defaced with Aboriginal flag in Marrickville, Sydney

He claimed activists were trying to ‘censor’ history by painting over the mural

Radio host and commentator Chris O’Keefe was outraged by the actions of protesters

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Indigenous protesters have defaced a mural of Queen Elizabeth II on Australia’s national day of mourning, sparking widespread outrage.

Massive crowds gathered in Sydney and across Australia on Thursday to protest the monarchy and call for reforms for First Nations people following the Queen’s death a fortnight ago.

As part of the demonstrations, activists spray-painted the mural in inner Sydney Marrickville and spray-painted the Aboriginal flag over the Queen’s face.

Nine News reporter Chris O’Keefe branded the spray painters ‘disrespectful’ on his 2GB radio programme.

“I say defaced because the Queen’s face has been covered in yellow paint, with the red and black parts of the flag at the top and bottom, it’s terribly disrespectful,” O’Keefe told listeners.

He also claimed that the activists were trying to censor the story by covering up the mural.

First Nations activists and allies in Sydney spray-painted over a Marrickville mural of Queen Elizabeth II (pictured), earning the ire of radio commentator Chris O’Keefe.

Protests were held in Sydney on the National Day of Mourning, with speakers calling for an end to the monarchy (pictured)

Police were seen with a man on the ground during the Melbourne anti-monarchy protest, where activists are marching down the CBD

“This story needs to be told and it needs to be taught, and as a country we are making strides in recognizing and facing this story,” O’Keefe said.

‘I firmly believe that censorship of this story cannot continue, but we are talking about Queen Elizabeth.

“On a day when she was buried only three days ago, these kinds of offensive remarks do one thing and one thing only, polarize our country.”

Protests continue around the country, with hundreds gathering in state capitals to hear speeches about the effects of colonization affecting Indigenous Australians.

First Nations activists and allies also burned an Australian flag in Brisbane and smeared ‘blood’ over an emblem at the British consulate in Melbourne.

The explosive protests have seen those in attendance call for treaties, a republic and the ‘decolonization’ of Australia.

The explosive protests across the country saw a group of elderly people burn Australian flags in Brisbane and activists in Melbourne smear red dye on the British consulate (pictured)

Protesters held signs calling for treaties, an Australian republic and for the country to ‘decolonize’ itself from the British