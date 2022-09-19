Queen Maxima cuts a stylish figure as she touches down in California

Queen Maxima kicked off her US tour this morning wearing a very stylish airport look.

The Dutch Royal, 51, landed in San Francisco today ahead of a three-day visit that will see her travel from California to Texas.

When she got off her plane, Maxima was seen wearing a stylish white pantsuit with a black top and black slip-on heels with a black clutch.

The mother of three was due to go on tour with her husband, King Willem-Alexander, but she has been forced to continue alone after he contracted pneumonia last week.

Queen Maxima, 51, kicked off her US tour this morning wearing a very stylish airport look as she landed in San Francisco

Maxima, looking refreshed after her transatlantic flight, was greeted by California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis

Despite her night flight, she looked fresh, but she was as glamorous as ever when she showed up at the door of the plane.

She paired a white pantsuit with a blazer with a sleek black one-shoulder top and a black leather shoulder bag.

The royal completed the look with a sleek pair of black leather slip-on heels and sunglasses.

Maxima added a touch of bling to the classy look with drop pearl and diamond earrings and a sparkly ring on her left hand.

Her blond locks were beautifully blow-dried behind her ears, which were rippled by the crisp California air as she landed.

Despite flying at night, the mother of three had a vision as she stepped off the royal plane

As she got off her plane and jumped onto the California tarmac, Maxima was seen wearing a stylish white trouser suit with a black top and black slip-on heels with a black clutch.

Maxima flew privately to San Francisco and was photographed going down the entrance stairs

Armed with her usual charm, the mother of three shook hands with the welcoming committee that had come to greet her at the airport.

The visit of the Dutch royal family is intended to strengthen the strong trade relationship between the Netherlands and the US, according to the Dutch royal family.

The United States is the key partner in the NATO alliance and also a key partner when it comes to climate change, energy transition, mobility, urbanization and healthcare.

‘This collaboration is essential to guarantee security and prosperity in the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

The Dutch Queen was presented with flowers by the Dutch Ambassador Andre Haspels from Washington and Eleni Kounalakis, Lieutenant Governor of California

It was intended that Maxima would travel to the United States with King Willem-Alexander, but last week it was announced that he had withdrawn for health reasons after pneumonia (pictured together in June)

Last week it was announced that Willem-Alexander, who would travel with Maxima, would not go along.

“His Majesty King Willem-Alexander will not participate in the working visit to California and Texas from September 6-9, 2022,” the palace said in a statement.

This decision was made on doctor’s advice. The king is recovering from pneumonia and air travel could currently stand in the way of a full recovery.’

Máxima’s visit to the US comes only a few weeks before the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge make their own trip to the US later this month.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, both 40, are expected to attend the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in New York on September 21, beginning the countdown to the Earthshot Prize award ceremony in December, which will take place in Boston this year.

The Duke of Cambridge announced that the US will host the summit earlier in July, saying: ‘Now I hope you agree, London and the UK have put on quite a show for our first year, so for the second year, we must pass the baton to a country whose leadership is essential for all of our five Earthshots.

“Where better than the nation that inspired the Moonshot all those years ago?” he added.