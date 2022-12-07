Queen Maxima attends the Prince Claus Impact Awards in Amsterdam

<!–

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands was a refined figure in a navy blue dress when she attended the Prince Claus Impact Awards 2022 with her husband King Willem-Alexander.

The Dutch royal family, 51, stood out from the crowd in a midi dress with intricate glittery geometric pattern details and a feather neckline and trim at the ceremony in Amsterdam.

Argentine-born Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander, who wore a blue suit with a yellow tie, were also joined by his mother Beatrix der Nederlanden.

The awards were presented by the Prince Claus Fund, which was established on 6 September 1996 in honor of the ‘dedication to culture and his belief in its role in the development of all societies’ of the late King’s father HRH Prince Claus.

Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander attended the Prince Claus Impact Awards at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam today

Maxima sparkled in a navy blue midi dress with intricate glitter detailing and a feathered neckline and trim. She was accompanied by her husband (center) and mother-in-law, Beatrix of the Netherlands (right)

Maxima paired her glitzy dress with an elegant blue sapphire ring and matching earrings, plus silver bracelets.

In her classic style, the mother of three wore her blonde locks loose in a chic side part, while opting for bronzed make-up and dark eyeshadow.

She arrived at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam wearing a stylish navy blue coat draped over her shoulders and holding a matching handbag.

The prizes are awarded to six artists and cultural practitioners who, with their cultural and artistic work, make a positive contribution to the social development of their country.

Maxima arrived at the Royal Palace wearing a navy blue coat elegantly draped over her shoulders, with a matching handbag and navy blue heels

The Dutch royal family wowed in her glittering dress, which she paired with a bold sapphire ring and matching earrings

Maxima kept her blonde locks loose in a chic side part and went for subtle dark eye make-up to complete her look

King Willem-Alexander’s brother, Prince Constantijn of the Netherlands, honorary chairman of the Prince Claus Fund, presented the prizes during a ceremony at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam.

Always someone who plays an active role in her country, Queen Maxima gave a speech on mental health in The Hague yesterday.

She wore a bright purple trouser set when she spoke at Noordeinde Palace for the MIND Us Foundation – an organization of which she is honorary chairman.

The Queen paired her outfit with a matching pair of purple suede high heels to deliver a speech on mental health.

Royals at the 2022 Prince Claus Impact Awards ceremony at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam

Queen Maxima, King Willem-Alexander and Beatrix of the Netherlands posed for photos at the Royal Palace with the recipients of this year’s awards

Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander arrive at the Prince Claus Impact Awards prior to the presentation at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam

Queen Máxima attended the event to present a new action plan to help young people with psychological problems.

The MIND Us action plan lists a number of measures, including more drop-in facilities for young people, to increase knowledge and support for those who need it.

