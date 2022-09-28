Queen Margrethe of Denmark STRIPS four of her grandchildren of their royal titles

Queen Margrethe of Denmark has stripped four of her grandchildren of their royal titles, the Danish royal house has announced.

The 82-year-old monarch has removed prince and princess and ‘His/Her Highness’ titles from Nikolai, 23, Felix, 20, Henrik, 13, and Athena, ten.

A statement on Wednesday said Queen Margrethe hopes the move will allow the siblings to ‘shape their own lives without being limited by the special considerations and duties’ that formal membership of the Danish royal house entails.

The children of Prince Joachim, her second son, will instead be known by His Excellency Count of Monpezat or Her Excellency Countess of Monpezat from 1 January 2023.

Siblings currently seventh to tenth in line to the throne will retain their places in the line of succession.

Nikolai and Felix, who are both models, are the sons of Prince Joachim and his first wife, Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg. Prince Joachim remarried Princess Marie in 2008, and the couple share Henrik and Athena.

Queen Margrethe’s decision does not affect the four children of Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik, who are heirs to the throne.

Prince Christian, 16, Princess Isabella, 15, and the 11-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, will all continue to have royal titles and be part of the royal household.

The statement said: ‘In April 2008, Her Majesty The Queen conferred the titles of Count, Countess and Comtesse of Monpezat on her sons, their spouses and their descendants.

‘In May 2016 it was also announced that His Royal Highness Prince Christian, as the only one of the Queen’s grandchildren, is expected to receive an annuity from the state as an adult.

‘As a natural extension of this, Her Majesty has decided that, with effect from 1 January 2023, the descendants of His Royal Highness Prince Joachim can only use their titles as Count and Countess of Monpezat, as their previous titles as Prince and Princess of Denmark will lapse .

“Prince Joachim’s descendants will henceforth be addressed as Excellencies. The Queen’s decision is in line with similar adjustments that other royal houses have implemented in different ways in recent years.

With her decision, Her Majesty the Queen wants to create the framework for the four grandchildren to influence their own lives to a much greater extent without being limited by the special considerations and duties of formal belonging to the Royal House. which an institution involves.

“All four grandchildren retain their places in the order,” the statement concluded.

Margrethe, who is Europe’s longest-serving current head of state and the only current Queen Regent, tested positive for Covid-19 last Tuesday, just 24 hours after attending Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral and mourning events in London.

She was present at Westminster Abbey with her son Crown Prince Frederik, and the two subsequently went to the Queen’s commitment service in Windsor.

The royal also paid respects to the Queen by visiting her coffin at Westminster Hall the night before the Queen’s funeral and attended the Buckingham Palace ‘reception of the century’ where she was pictured chatting closely with King Charles.

On Monday, the monarch appeared for the first time since she tested positive for Covid and joined Queen Sonja of Norway at a literary event in Oslo.

Queen Sonja of Norway presented the Nordic Association’s annual language award to Queen Margrethe of Denmark at Nordens Hus, before they attended a gala at the Grand Hotel.

Margrethe wore a vibrant long pink skirt to the gala dinner, which she paired with a navy blue lace top.

She pinned her hair back and was pictured wearing a navy shawl over her shoulders as she arrived at the Grand Hotel.