Queen Margrethe of Denmark, 82, tests positive for Covid after attending the Queen's funeral

Queen Margrethe of Denmark, 82, tests positive for Covid days after attending Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

By Hannah Mcdonald for Mailonline

Published: 12:21, 21 Sep 2022 | Updated: 12:23, 21 Sep 2022

Queen Margrethe of Denmark has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time this year, the royal court said on Wednesday.

The 82-year-old head of state, who has been on the throne for half a century, has canceled her appointments for the week.

She attended Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in London on Monday, along with more than 500 foreign heads of state and dignitaries.

Queen Margrethe of Denmark has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time this year, the royal court said on Wednesday (Photo: Queen Margrethe with Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral)

Queen Margrethe, who has been vaccinated against the corona virus, was also diagnosed with COVID-19 in February of this year and then showed mild symptoms.

She discovered she was infected when she returned to Fredensborg after the state funeral at Westminster Abbey.

The monarch was to hold a reception on Friday at Christianborg Castle, but will be replaced by Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary.

The 82-year-old head of state, who has been on the throne for half a century, has canceled her appointments for the week

The event is for members of the Danish government and the European Parliament.

Queen Margrethe celebrated her 50th anniversary of taking the throne last week and her Golden Jubilee celebrations were minimized following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

A spokesman for the palace declined to comment further today.

