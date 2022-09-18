Queen lies in state: Latest updates as King Charles III prepares to host world leaders at reception
Queen in state: Latest updates as King Charles III prepares to receive Joe Biden and other world leaders at reception and mourners line up for the last day to see the monarch’s coffin
- Today is the last chance for mourners to say goodbye to Queen
- She’s in state in Westminster Hall for the last day today before the funeral tomorrow
- The new king and wife Camilla are hosting the reception at Buckingham Palace tonight
