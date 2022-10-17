Queen Letizia of Spain stuns in blue as she joins King Felipe on official royal trip to Germany

Queen Letizia of Spain looked stylish in a royal blue dress as she was snapped during an official visit to Germany today.

The 49-year-old royal, who is accompanying her husband King Felipe on the three-day trip, was photographed with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Budenbender.

Pictures show the group looking cordial as they share a conversation outside Bellevue Palace in Berlin.

The Queen of Spain looked chic in a blue midi dress, which featured a subtle trumpet skirt, as well as small puffed three-quarter length sleeves, floral decals on the showers and a small keyhole neckline.

Queen Letizia of Spain (pictured with her husband King Felipe in Berlin) donned an elegant blue dress for the first day of the couple’s official visit to Germany

One of the first engagements on the itinerary was to meet the German President and his wife (pictured L-R: Elke Budenbender, with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, King Felipe, Queen Letizia)

Letizia, a mother of two, kept her ensemble to a standout color palette and paired her dress with a coordinating pair of suede pumps and heeled handbag.

She accessorized her outfit with minimal jewelry, including a pair of sparkling earrings.

Meanwhile, her long dark brown locks were styled into a sleek, low ponytail.

Her fresh make-up look boasted a dewy clear base, her trademark bright smoky eye and nude pink lip.

The 49-year-old royal looked characteristically stylish with her locks pulled into a sleek low ponytail and an elegant classic make-up look

The 49-year-old Spanish king looked radiant as she posed with her husband today, as well as the German president and his wife (pictured L-R: Elke Budenbender, Queen Letizia, King Felipe, Frank-Walter Steinmeier)

Today’s engagement kicks off a three-day official visit to the country where the couple will make a series of solo and joint appearances (pictured L-R: Elke Budenbender, with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, King Felipe, Queen Letizia)

Queen Letizia and Elke Budenbender, wife of the German president, chose blue midi dresses for the engagement

Sharing a smile: The two women were snapped having a friendly chat when they met in Berlin earlier today

Royal in blue! The mum-of-two looked regal on the first day of her Germany tour today, wearing a blue dress and opting for a classic, fresh make-up look

The royal couple’s visit is set to last three days, during which they will meet a selection of German dignitaries and attend a number of engagements.

An official announcement on the website of German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said he and his wife Elke Büdenbender welcome the Spanish royals.

It added: ‘The Federal President and Elke Büdenbender will welcome King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain with military honors at Schloss Bellevue on the morning of 17 October.

“Then they will talk together. In the evening, the federal president and Elke Büdenbender host a state banquet in honor of the Spanish king and queen.’

Crowds enthusiastically greeted the Spanish royals as they stepped out on the first day of their three-day German tour

The German President’s wife, Elke Buedenbender, was photographed smiling as she got engaged to crowds in Berlin today alongside Queen Letizia

The quartet posed for more photos after the royal couple signed the guestbook at the Bellevue presidential palace in Berlin (pictured L-R: Elke Budenbender, Queen Letizia, King Felipe, Frank-Walter Steinmeier)

In addition, it listed the German-Spanish Forum, an art exhibition to see the collection of the Helga de Alvear Museum at the Palais Populair and the Frankfurt Book Fair as engagements the royals would undertake separately.

The couple, who last visited Germany in December 2014, will also appear together, including at a reception they are hosting.

Yesterday, the royal couple were photographed at an airport in Madrid as they were on their way to Germany on their trip.