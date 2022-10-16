Queen Letizia of Spain is chic in a pinstripe suit as she travels to Germany with King Felipe

Queen Letizia of Spain looked chic in a black pinstripe suit as she was snapped traveling to Germany today.

The 49-year-old royal, who was accompanied by her husband King Felipe in his own similar suit, looked businesslike in the stylish ensemble.

They waved to cameras as they were photographed outside Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas Airport on their way to Germany.

The Queen of Spain looked characteristically stylish in the two-piece single-breasted suit, which paired a long-line blazer with slim-fit ankle-length trousers.

King Felipe of Spain and Queen Letizia (pictured) were snapped in Madrid today on their way to an official visit to Germany

The Spanish royal looked dapper in her business-like ensemble, pairing her pin-striped suit with a white crew-neck top

Mother-of-two Letizia matched the suit with a cream crew neck top and stylish flat brogues, made from very deep petroleum blue patent leather.

She accessorized her outfit with simple jewelry, including a pair of pretty hoop earrings.

Meanwhile, her long dark brown locks were styled into a sleek, glossy down.

Her fresh makeup look featured a dewy, clear base with a brick-colored shadow that created a smoky eye, and a nude lip.

The royal couple’s visit is set to last three days, during which they will meet a selection of German dignitaries and attend a number of engagements.

An official announcement on the website of German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said he and his wife Elke Büdenbender welcome the Spanish royals.

The mum-of-two paired her business outfit with a fresh make-up look, opting for a brick smoky eye look and nude lips

Stylish: Queen Letizia of Spain wore her dark brown locks in a very shiny sleek down color with some soft bouncy waves

The minimalist ensemble was completed with a simple make-up look, with clear skin and an elegant nude lip

Elegant: The royal stunned as she made her way to her flight under the Spanish sun at Madrid airport today

The royal mother of two donned a stylish pair of very dark petrol blue brogues with a small heel

It added: ‘The Federal President and Elke Büdenbender will welcome King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain with military honors at Schloss Bellevue on the morning of 17 October.

“Then they will talk together. In the evening, the federal president and Elke Büdenbender host a state banquet in honor of the Spanish king and queen.’

In addition, it listed the German-Spanish Forum, an art exhibition to see the collection of the Helga de Alvear Museum at the Palais Populair and the Frankfurt Book Fair as engagements the royals would undertake separately.

The couple, who last visited Germany in December 2014, will also appear together, including at a reception they are hosting.

Pinstripe was the order of the day for the Spanish royals, who cut stylish figures in their complementary outfits in Madrid today

His and hers: both Queen Letizia and King Felipe opted for pinstripe suits and coordinated their chic outifs

Ahead of their visit, which is the first time the royal couple has visited Germany since December 2014, the couple greeted crowds

Royal wave: as they boarded the stairs to their plane, the Queen was snapped waving to gathered crowds

Finally, the couple held hands with airline staff as they boarded their plane to start their flight

This royal visit follows a busy week for King Felipe and Queen Letizia, following last week’s National Day celebrations.

The King was joined by his wife Queen Letizia and their daughter Princess Sofia to watch the annual military parade in Madrid.

King Felipe, who ascended the throne in 2014, looked dapper in full military uniform as he supervised a military exhibition.

They were joined by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Roble in the capital.