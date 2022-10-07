Queen Letizia of Spain ahows off toned arms as she steps out with her husband King Felipe VI

<!–

Queen Letizia of Spain showed off her toned arms in a sleeveless tweed top as she posed for pictures with the Spanish national water polo team this morning.

The Spanish royal, 50, looked effortlessly stylish and could have been one of the team herself as she stood in front of the team and next to her husband King Felipe VI in Madrid.

Wearing an outfit recycled from when she met the Spanish handball team in Madrid in 2017, Letizia paired her sleeveless top with wide leg black trousers by Hugo Boss. She completed her stunning ensemble with pink patent stilettos.

Queen Letizia of Spain appeared typically stylish as she met the national water polo team with her husband King Felipe VI in Madrid on Friday

The Spanish royal, 49, showed off her toned tanned arms in a pretty sleeveless patterned top

Wearing her thick, dark brown locks down and tucked behind one ear, she showed off simple, classic earrings. On her index finger, Letizia wore a thick gold ring.

Looking exceptionally glamorous, the beauty oozed confidence as she greeted the men’s and women’s water polo teams.

Walking alongside his wife, King Felipe VI looked dapper in a navy blue suit, which he paired with a red and blue patterned tie.

During their visit, the royal couple met with members of both the women’s and men’s water polo teams and posed for team photos with them.

Spain edged out Greece in a tense final to retain the EC women’s water polo crown in the Croatian city of Split in September.

Wearing her thick, dark brown locks down and tucked behind one ear, she wore simple, classic earrings

Next to his wife, King Felipe VI looked dapper in a navy blue suit, which he paired with a red and blue patterned tie

Queen Letizia is known for her sense of style and elegance and looked stunning in this chic outfit

The Spanish actress looked perfect in the patterned top, which showed off her toned arms and shoulders

Letizia’s appearance today follows her visit to an event on Wednesday to mark World Mental Health Day.

The royal showed off her elegant sense of style in a navy polka dot dress as she stepped out at the Impact Hub Piamonte in Madrid.

Looking relaxed and radiant, Letizia wore red heels with her statement garment, which featured a cut-out detail and long sleeves.

The stylish Spanish royals looked to be enjoying meeting the sportsmen on a sunny day in Madrid

King Felipe and Letizia during a meeting with the female and male Waterpolo Nacional Spanish Team as winners of the Female Waterpolo World Cup and the Waterpolo European Cup

She completed her stunning ensemble with tailored black trousers and pink metallic stilettos

It comes after Letizia appeared typically stylish when she attended an event for World Mental Health Day on Wednesday

The Spanish queen flaunted her dewy complexion wearing a smart make-up look which brought out her eyes.

Accessorizing with a matching red handbag to her heels, she oozed confidence as she arrived at the venue.

Adding a touch of glitz to her ensemble, she accessorised her look with minimal jewellery, opting for chic hoop earrings and a golden ring.

The mum-of-two shocked as she beamed as she strutted towards the venue.