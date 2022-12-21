Queen Letizia of Spain visits children’s hospital in Madrid

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Queen Letizia of Spain looked regal in a vibrant pink suit and matching wool coat as she visited a children’s hospital in Madrid this morning.

The royal, 50, was pictured wearing the monochromatic fuchsia outfit as she arrived for her visit to Madrid’s Hospital Nino Jesus.

The statement ensemble undoubtedly brightened up the gray day as Letizia stepped into the Spanish capital for the engagement.

King Felipe VI’s wife was visiting patients at the hospital to learn about a new theater project that aims to give a voice to the young people treated there.

Pretty in pink: Queen Letizia of Spain wore a vibrant pink suit and matching wool coat this morning as she visited a children’s hospital in Madrid

She arrived at the center with the President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, and the Minister of Education and Vocational Training, Pilar Alegria.

She appeared in high spirits as she spoke to politician Diaz Ayuso, before the pair posed for the cameras as they approached the medical centre.

The two women, along with Minister Alegria and Children’s Hospital General Manager Cesar Adolfo Gomez, looked relaxed as they smiled for the cameras.

Queen Letizia, 50, arrived downtown with the President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayuso

The fuchsia suit and matching coat is the latest in a rainbow of colors the Queen has worn on recent engagements

The Queen paired her eye-catching ensemble with simple black patent kitten heels and a black belt.

She also wore stylish three-ring gold earrings and a beautiful gold oval ring.

The royal family have worn a rainbow of colors on recent engagements, including an all-red look for a business event in Madrid yesterday.

She looked effortlessly elegant in a burgundy Massimo Dutti dress while attending the 15th anniversary of the ‘Microfinanzas BBVA’ Foundation at the Marques de Salamanca Palace.

The Spanish queen wore stylish gold earrings with three rings and a beautiful gold oval ring

The President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, Queen Letizia and the Minister of Education and Vocational Training, Pilar Alegria, pose as they arrive at the hospital

Madrid Regional President Isabel Diaz Ayuso and Queen Letizia pose with Minister Alegria and Children’s Hospital General Director Cesar Adolfo Gomez

She paired her statement maxi dress with matching stilettos and the belted turtleneck dress was perfect for the chilly winter weather.

She also looked sophisticated in a teal suit when she attended the annual meeting of directors of the Cervantes Institute at the Royal Hospital in Granada earlier this month.

Queen Letizia inherited the role of Honorary President of the Association from Queen Sofia and attended the meeting to assess how the organization has performed in 2022 and set targets for the coming new year.

If you enjoyed this story… Festive and fantastic! Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden looks elegant in red as she picks out this year’s Christmas trees in Stockholm

Hooded crusader! Queen Letizia of Spain looks chic in gray and black at a rally in Madrid for the Help Against Drug Addiction Foundation

Feliz Navidad! Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia are the stars of the Spanish royal family’s Christmas card for the second year in a row