Queen Letizia of Spain stuns in scarlet as she attends Arajanjuez event with her King Felipe VI 

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Queen Letizia of Spain looked as elegant as ever in a beautiful scarlet dress as she and her husband attended the Cervantes Institute’s annual Board of Trustees at the Royal Palace in Arajanjuez.

She and King Felipe VI grinned as they shook hands with guests at one of their official residences.

The Queen, 50, cut a sophisticated figure in the deep red number, with a V-neckline and ruffled skirt.

Letizia combined the ensemble, which was tight at the waist, with beige stiletto heels that accentuated her tight legs.

Queen Letizia of Spain looked elegant as ever in a beautiful scarlet dress as she and her husband attended the Cervantes Institute’s annual Board of Trustees at the Royal Palace in Arajanjuez

She and King Felipe VI grinned as they shook hands with guests at one of their official residences

The Queen, 50, cut a sophisticated figure in the deep red number, featuring a V-neckline and ruffled detailing on the skirt

She wore her auburn locks in styled curls and kept accessories minimal with earrings.

The Queen showed off a tanned complexion after the summer, with dewy skin and a makeup look that made her eyes pop.

Her husband, 54, opted for a sophisticated gray suit, worn with a muted pink tie.

The Cervantes Institute is a non-profit organization created in 1991 by the Spanish government.

King Felipe VI, 54, opted for a sophisticated gray suit, worn with a muted pink tie when he showed up at the event

According to the website, the institute was established “to universally promote the teaching, study and use of Spanish and to contribute to the dissemination of Spanish cultures abroad.”

Numerous representatives of cultural institutions attended the prestigious event, infobae reported.

The publication also stated that the King awarded the ‘Ñ Prize’ to the Italian philologist and Hispanist Gabriele Morelli, for his work in disseminating Spanish literature.

The prize, launched last year, aims to celebrate work in the Spanish language and culture by those who do not have it as their mother tongue.

Numerous representatives of cultural institutions attended the prestigious event, Infobae . reported

The Cervantes Institute is a non-profit organization created by the Spanish government in 1991

It comes as Letizia looked chic in a powder blue skirt and white blouse as she headed out for an engagement in Madrid last week.

The Queen was present to attend the closing ceremony of the XIV Call for Social Projects ‘Euros de tu Nómina’, an initiative of Santander to promote projects that improve society.

It followed an intense week for the mother of two, who flew to London for the Queen’s funeral and then left for New York.

For the event, the stylish royal donned a sleeveless white high-neck shirt paired with her Hugo Boss sky-blue pencil skirt, adorned with a built-in belt.

Letizia then opted for navy blue slingbacks and kept her brown hair loosely behind her ears.