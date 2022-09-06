Queen Letizia of Spain oozes elegance in a scarlet wrap dress

Queen Letizia of Spain looked quintessentially stylish as she attended a conference today hosted by the Spanish Association Against Cancer.

The Spanish royal, 49, showed off her elegant sense of style in a scarlet wrap dress as she stepped outside at the ‘Tour Del Cancer’ gathering at CaixaForum in the city of Lleida.

Looking relaxed and radiant, Letizia wore pink heels with her striking floral garment, featuring a V-neckline, flowy sleeves and a fitted waist to accentuate her slim frame.

Queen Letizia of Spain looked quintessentially stylish as she attended a conference today hosted by the Spanish Association Against Cancer

The Spanish royal, 49, showed off her elegant sense of style in a scarlet wrap dress as she stepped out at the ‘Tour Del Cancer’ gathering at CaixaForum in the city of Lleida

The Spanish queen showed off her dewy complexion, sporting a chic makeup look that popped her eyes, and sported her auburn locks in stylized waves.

Adding a touch of glitter to her ensemble, she accessorized her look with minimal jewelry, opting for chic hoop earrings and a gold ring.

The mother of two stunned as she smiled and waved to those in attendance and posed with those in attendance at the event.

According to Europe Pressthe Spanish Queen was received by the Secretary of State for Health as well as other members of local government and organizations.

Looking relaxed and radiant, Letizia wore pink heels with her striking floral garment, featuring a V-neckline, flowy sleeves and a fitted waist to accentuate her slim frame.

The Spanish queen flaunted her dewy complexion, sporting a chic makeup look that popped her eyes, and sported her auburn locks in stylized waves

The mother of two stunned as she smiled and waved to those in attendance and posed with those in attendance at the event

The conference, organized by the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC), aims to increase the visibility and knowledge of cancer in Spanish society.

It comes as the Spanish royals were spotted rubbing with tourists in Palma de Mallorca last month.

Queen Letizia was pictured along with husband King Felipe VI and their two daughters, Princesses Leonor, 16, and Sofia, 15, strolling through the historic capital of the Balearic Islands.

The family, who traditionally spent their long vacation at Almudaina Palace, their official summer residence on the Balearic Island, had been spotted disembarking in Palma on several occasions.

The conference, organized by the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC), aims to increase the visibility and knowledge of cancer in Spanish society

Queen Letizia pictured with attendees of the Tour Del Cancer conference in CaixaForum. She looked incredible in a scarlet wrap dress

Queen Letizia cut a stylish figure on one occasion when she opted for a stylish white shirt with blue and white pinstripe shorts for the outing, and seemed relaxed as she walked beside her eldest daughter, Leonor.

The elegant European royal completed her look with a £58 Ikat Tote bag in blue and white and a pair of £110 Logo flat espadrilles with a traditional jute sole. £160 sunglasses completed the look.

Princesses Leonor, the next heir to the Spanish throne, and the younger Sofia – both now towering over their mothers – opted for pretty patterned summer dresses from Spanish brands, paired with traditional Spanish espadrilles.

The sisters are reunited for the summer, with Leonor returning from her British boarding school to enjoy an extended family vacation on the Spanish island.

King Felipe opted for a relaxed light blue polo shirt and beige chino shorts as the family walked down Carrer de Colom, a stone’s throw from the city’s famous cathedral.