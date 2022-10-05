Queen Letizia of Spain oozes elegance in a navy polka dot dress for World Mental Health Day
Queen Letizia of Spain looked quintessentially stylish as she attended an event today for World Mental Health Day.
The Spanish royal, 49, showed off her elegant sense of style in a navy blue polka-dot dress as she stepped out at the Impact Hub Piamonte in Madrid.
Looking relaxed and radiant, Letizia wore red heels with her statement piece, which features a cut-out detail and long sleeves.
The Spanish queen showed off her dewy complexion and sported a chic makeup look that made her eyes pop.
She wore a matching red handbag on her heels and radiated confidence as she walked to the venue.
Adding a touch of glitter to her ensemble, she accessorized her look with minimal jewelry, opting for chic hoop earrings and a gold ring.
The mother of two was stunned as she beamed as she walked into the hall.
It comes after Letizia was stunned in a scarlet dress when she and her husband attended the annual board of trustees of the Cervantes Institute at the Royal Palace in Arajanjuez yesterday.
She and King Felipe VI grinned as they shook hands with guests at one of their official residences.
The queen cut a refined figure in the deep red number, which featured a V-neckline and ruffled detailing at the skirt.
She was escorted to the site by a staff member but beamed at photographers before entering
She added a touch of glitter to her ensemble, accessorizing her look with minimal jewelry and opting for chic earrings and a gold ring.
Her dark brown locks fell loose in bouncy curls that she pulled off her face by tucking it behind her ears
She beamed widely for the event and radiated confidence as she created a storm for photographers
The Cervantes Institute is a non-profit organization created in 1991 by the Spanish government.
According to the website, the institute was established “to universally promote the teaching, study and use of Spanish and to contribute to the dissemination of Spanish cultures abroad.”
Numerous representatives of cultural institutions attended the prestigious event, Infobae reported.
The publication also stated that the King awarded the ‘Ñ Prize’ to the Italian philologist and Hispanist Gabriele Morelli, for his work in disseminating Spanish literature.
The prize, launched last year, aims to celebrate work in the Spanish language and culture by those who do not have it as their mother tongue.
It comes after Letizia was stunned in a scarlet dress as she and her husband attended the annual Cervantes Institute Board of Trustees meeting at the Royal Palace in Arajanjuez yesterday.