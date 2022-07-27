Queen Letizia of Spain looks typically elegant in a red patterned summer dress

Queen Letizia of Spain looked typically elegant today as she attended a mental health meeting in Madrid.

The royal, 49, was greeted by Spanish Patronage President Gustavo Suarez Pertierra as she arrived at UNICEF headquarters.

The mum of two wore a stylish red patterned sundress that she paired with brown leather wedges.

The gorgeous monarch’s dress was fastened at the waist with a belt and her sleeves were rolled up to show off her bronzed tan.

The royal wore her dark brown locks loose in a sleek straight style and opted for chic diamond earrings.

The former journalist kept her makeup to a minimum and showed her naturally flawless features.

She shook hands with Gustavo Suarez Pertierra, who put on a navy suit and blue tie upon arrival.

It comes after the Queen and her daughters looked vibrant in beautiful bright colors as they attended the annual national offering to the Apostle Santiago in Spain on Monday.

She was joined by her daughters, Princess Leonor of Spain, 16, and Princess Sofia of Spain, 15, as they attended the regional celebration at the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela with King Felipe.

The two young princesses showed that their styles matched that of their mother as they walked through Santiago de Compostela.

While young Sofia wore a pretty baby blue dress and flat ballet shoes with her hair half combed from her face, her older sister Leonor wore a £75 Cayro Vestido yasmin pink and red dress.

Letizia chose a Vogana £220 ‘Mer’ dress in orange, drawn in at the chest, with matching soft brown Carolina Herrera Mini Doma Insignia shoulder bag and singback camel suede pumps.

The family also attended the event last year and this year King Felipe looked smart in a navy suit paired with a blue shirt and tie.

Santiago de Compostela is the capital of Galicia, in northwestern Spain. The city has its origins in the sanctuary of Saint James the Great, now the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela.