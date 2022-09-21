Queen Letizia of Spain and Jill Biden meet in New York

After both attending the queen’s emotional funeral on Monday, the Spanish queen and the US first lady reunited for a very different event today in New York.

Letizia, 50, and Jill Biden, 71, both visited Columbia University’s new Irving Medical Center, where they spoke in the room ahead of World Cancer Research Day this afternoon.

It was reported that the Spanish royal left the queen’s funeral halfway on Monday to fly to the Big Apple, while Joe Biden’s wife stayed until the end of the obligatory service in Windsor.

Many world leaders and their wives who met at the historic event are expected to see each other this week in New York as the 77th session of the United Nations gets underway.

Letizia, who is honorary president of the Spanish Association Against Cancer, gave a speech during the visit

Jill and Letizia sported similar looks in white, with the First Lady wearing a stylish white Gabriella Hearst maxi dress adorned with gold art nouveau patterns.

She first wore the dress for her cover of Harper’s Bazaar in August.

She paired the long-sleeved number with a thin belt and nude heels and kept the ensemble simple by reducing her jewellery.

Her blonde hair was styled in a layered bob and she sported a touch of bronzer and natural makeup to complete her healthy glow.

Letizia addressed the crowd. She is believed to have flown to New York from London on Monday to fulfill her American commitments

Meanwhile, Letizia went for an off-white ensemble by Ralph Lauren made of a midi-length pleated skirt and a breezy blouse.

While she chose an American designer for her outfit in a nod to her host, the royal wore it with a camel clutch bag from beloved Spanish designer Carolina Herrera and matching shoes from Magritt.

Her brown locks were styled into a bouncy blow-dry and she completed the glamorous look with her trademark smoky eye and sculpted brows.

She and Jill visited Columbia’s University’s newly opened Irving Medical Center, where Letizia, who is honorary president of the Spanish Cancer Society, spoke in the room to discuss the fight against cancer, ahead of World Cancer Research Day, which falls on Saturday.

The priestess also gave a speech during the visit and seemed delighted to be accompanied by the Spanish queen.

It was reported by Spanish media yesterday that Letizia was forced to leave the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II early due to scheduling conflicts.

The mother-of-two, 50, did not attend Her Majesty’s committal service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor – leaving her husband King Felipe, 54, to attend alongside her 83-year-old mother Queen Sofia.

Footage shared online by royal fans shows Letizia leaving the Spanish embassy in London on Monday, where she had been staying since arriving with Felipe the day before.

It is believed the Queen of Spain was unable to attend the Windsor ceremony due to ‘scheduling reasons’, according to Hi!the royal is believed to hold meetings with UNICEF and an audience with the US first lady, Jill Biden, as well as mark World Cancer Research Day during the two-day visit.

“This trip to the Big Apple is one of the most important events of the year on Letizia’s international agenda and… it has been in preparation for a long time, so it cannot be changed, even for the funeral of Elizabeth II, ‘ reported Vanity.

Thanks to family ties going back generations, many European royals have a close relationship with the Queen, with King Felipe affectionately referring to her late majesty as ‘Aunt Lilibet’.

Keen to express their grief, Felipe and Letizia were among the first monarchs to see Her Majesty lie in state at Westminster Hall on Sunday – before joining other world leaders and royals at Buckingham Palace for the so-called ‘reception of the century’, hosted by King Charles III and the Queen Consort.

The couple looked solemn and bowed as they paused to look at the late monarch’s coffin on the catafalque in Westminster Hall. Felipe also made the sign of the cross over his chest as he appeared to say a small prayer for the queen.

The Spanish king and Letizia linked arms as the royal couple, both dressed in black to symbolize their mourning, arrived at the palace in London on Sunday night.

On Monday, the couple walked arm-in-arm into Westminster Abbey to join 2,000 British and European royals, world leaders, VIPs and hundreds of members of the public for the state funeral.

Letizia, who worked as a journalist before marrying Felipe, appeared deeply solemn as the couple arrived for the historic event. They were joined by Felipe’s parents King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia of Spain.

The mother-of-two, who attended the funeral without her two daughters, Leonor and Sofia, wore a black belted dress with a black fascinator and net detailing for the occasion.

