Queen Letizia of Spain and her daughters wear Zara dresses in Mallorca

Queen Letizia of Spain showed that style clearly runs in the family when she headed out for an evening of shopping with her mother-in-law and two teenage daughters.

The family outing in Palma de Mallorca saw the foursome visit La Llonja’s summer craft market in Paseig de Sagrera, where they bought traditional Mallorcan products and souvenirs.

Letizia, 49, showed off her enviably tanned and toned legs in a £32.99 pink mini dress from high street brand Zara, paired with matching espadrilles from Spanish brand Cloui.

Her mother-in-law, Queen Sofia, 83, was every inch the glamorous grandmother in a patterned pantsuit, while her two teenage daughters, Princess Leonor, 16, and Princess Sofia, 15, echoed their mother’s outfit choice by wearing Zara dresses.

After a stroll through the market, the family was seen at the Beatnik Restaurant in the Puro Hotel.

Queen Letizia of Spain with her mother-in-law Queen Sofia, Princess Leonor de Borbon (16) and Infanta Sofia de Borbon (15) on a night out in Palma de Mallorca

Princess Sofia wore a beige striped mini dress from Zara for the outing (left). Princess Leonor wore a blue and white patterned shirt dress from Zara, paired with white Mint & Rose Sardinia espadrilles (right)

Queen Sofia grabbed her daughter-in-law’s arm as they strolled the streets and visited a market to buy local souvenirs

Queen Letizia, Queen Sofia and Princess Leonor viewed the arts, crafts and jewelry on offer at the market, which is held in the evening

Leonor matched her mother’s style perfectly, wearing a blue and white shirt dress with a £32.99 pattern from Zara, paired with white Mint & Rose Sardinia espadrilles.

She paired the outfit with a white Adolfo Dominquez shoulder bag, while Queen Letizia showed her support for local businesses and carried a pink ikat purse made by a local company Feel Mallorca, which cost €47.

Proving their dedication to high street dressing, Sofia, 15, also opted for a Zara dress, a cream mini dress with beige stripes and a cut-out waist.

And she, too, teamed up with her mother and older sister by finishing off her outfit with a pair of wedge espadrilles.

Queen Sofia looked vibrant in a purple patterned trouser suit, which was paired with a white satin blouse and beaded necklaces

Happy families! Letizia, her mother-in-law, Queen Sofia, and her daughter Sofia, 15, stopped to pose for a photo on their night out

Style sisters! Queen Letizia teamed her Zara mini dress with pink wedge espadrilles, while her daughter Sofia (right) also wore a high street brand’s cropped mini dress

Princess Sofia, 15, linked her grandmother’s arm as they made their way through Mallorca’s night market, perusing the local souvenirs and products on offer

It was a recycled piece for Sofia, who was spotted in the same dress during the family’s annual excursion to Palma last year.

The family goes to the Balearic Islands every summer and spends a few days performing official duties before spending the rest of their vacation in private.

And the family seemed to enjoy each other’s company, with Queen Sofia taking her daughter-in-law by the arm as they strolled through the streets.

Last week they visited the Cartuja de Valldemossa in Mallorca, built in the 14th century.

King James II of Majorca originally built the palace for his son Sancho – but it fell into disuse towards the end of the century when the Kingdom of Majorca was incorporated into the Kingdom of Aragon.

Style sisters! The future Queen of Spain, Leonor, was the image of summer perfection in Zara dresses, with the teenager choosing a blue shirt dress with flowers and her mother choosing a pink number

The night market outing is part of the royals’ official appearances during their vacation and they will later spend private time on the island