Queen Letizia of Spain was a strong supporter of her husband King Felipe VI as they arrived at Buckingham Palace this evening ahead of the Queen’s funeral.

King Felipe, who affectionately referred to her late majesty as ‘Aunt Lilibet’, attended the ‘reception of the century’ at the royal residence after paying tribute to the Queen at Westminster Hall, where she lies in state, earlier today.

The Queen of Spain linked arms with her husband as the royal couple, both dressed in black to symbolize their mourning, prepared to be hosted by King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla.

A strong supporter: Queen Letizia was pictured arm-in-arm with her husband King Felipe VI as they entered Buckingham Palace after an emotional day paying their respects to her late majesty

King Felipe and Queen Letizia were pictured outside the Spanish Embassy in London earlier today as they prepared to pay their respects to the Queen at Westminster Hall where she lies in state

Paying their respects to the late monarch earlier today, King Felipe and Queen Letizia looked solemn and bowed as they paused to look at her coffin on the catafalque in Westminster Hall.

King Felipe also made the sign of the cross over his chest as he appeared to say a small prayer for the Queen.

Letizia looked dignified and elegant in a black dress with off-the-shoulder roses and black stilettos, pinning her hair back in a low bun with neutral make-up.

Following Her Majesty’s passing on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, King Felipe and Queen Letizia issued a heartfelt tribute to ‘Aunt Lilibet’.

In a letter to King Charles posted on the Casa Real Twitter account, King Felipe said he would miss his aunt ‘dearly’.

He wrote: ‘Your Majesty, dear Charles,

The Spanish king was joined by his wife Queen Letizia. The couple has a good relationship with the British royal family

The Spanish couple bowed their heads in respect as they made their way from Westminster Hall on Sunday night

‘Deeply saddened by the sad news of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, your beloved mother.

‘I would like to offer Your Majesty and the British people, on my behalf and on behalf of the Spanish Government and people, our deepest condolences.’

He continued: ‘Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has undoubtedly witnessed, written and shaped many of the most relevant chapters in our world’s history over the past seven decades.

“Her sense of duty, commitment and a lifetime dedicated to serving the people of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is an example to us all and will remain as a solid and valuable legacy for future generations.

‘Queen Letizia and I send Your Majesty and the whole family our love and prayers.

‘You are all in our hearts and thoughts. We will miss her very much.’

The King and Queen of Spain arrived at Buckingham Palace shortly after former King Juan Carlos I, who abdicated in 2014 after his daughter’s husband was involved in an elephant poaching scandal.

Electricity Debate reported 84-year-old King Juan Carlos, the late queen’s cousin, was privately contacted by Spanish government officials a few days ago to ask him not to attend the service.

Nevertheless, he was seen entering the palace with other world leaders and royals, accompanied by Queen Sofia.