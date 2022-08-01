Queen Letizia, King Felipe VI and their daughters are picture-perfect family on Mallorca visit

The Spanish royals looked like the perfect family when they stepped onto Mallorca tonight.

Joined by her husband King Felipe VI and their daughters, Princesses Leonora and Sofia, Queen Letizia was chic in a white skirt and cami top.

She paired the emerald satin top with a cross-body straw handbag with a leather strap.

The queen, 49, wore her thick dark brown locks down and tucked behind one ear. She wore simple, classic earrings.

King Felipe VI, 54, Princess Leonor, 16, Princess Sofia and Queen Letizia, 49, looked like a photogenic family when they visited the Cartuja de Valldemosa

Grown up! The young princesses wore white and baby pink dresses, with Leonor sporting boho curls and braids

She walked alongside daughters Princess Leonor (16) and Infanta Sofia (15), dressed in white and pink dresses.

Their neutrals were a change from the bold hues showcased by the young princesses at Santiago Cathedral last week.

The two young princesses looked exceptionally glamorous and showed that their styles matched those of their mother as they walked through Santiago de Compostela.

While young Sofia wore a pretty baby blue dress and flat ballet shoes with her hair half combed from her face, her older sister Leonor wore a £75 Cayro Vestido yasmin pink and red dress.

Letizia chose a Vogana £220 ‘Mer’ dress in orange, drawn in at the chest, with matching soft brown Carolina Herrera Mini Doma Insignia shoulder bag and singback camel suede pumps.

The Spanish Royal Family posed in front of a stunning backdrop during the Cartuja de Vallmossa in Mallorca, Spain

After laughing at pictures, the family turned to look at the beautiful backdrop

Even the king tells Dad jokes! Queen Letizia gave her husband a meaningful look as he spoke to his daughters

King Felipe VI looked cool and composed as he stepped out in a light blue cotton shirt, jeans and brown moccasins

But Princess Leonor of Asturias exchanged bright pink for classic white during this evening’s visit. She wore her hair in loose boho curls with braids.

Cutting a casual yet stylish look, the King, 54, wore a light blue shirt and jeans.

The family was caught visiting the Cartuja de Valldemossa in Mallorca, Spain, which was built in the 14th century.

King James II of Majorca originally built the palace for his son Sancho – but it fell into disuse towards the end of the century when the Kingdom of Majorca was incorporated into the Kingdom of Aragon.

Later, the king of Aragon donated the former palace to the monks and the building became a monastery.

Princess Leonor of Asturias wore white wedge espadrilles with her hippie-chic white dress

The younger sister, Princess Sofia, opted for flats when she paired her pale pink dress with brown espadrilles

The princesses showed that they are taller than their petite mother as the family walked through the grounds in one line