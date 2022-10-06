Queen Letizia is elegant in monochrome gown as she visits Royal Academy of Engineering in Madrid  

<!–

Queen Letizia of Spain shone in a striking black and white dress as she visited the Royal Academy of Engineering in Madrid tonight.

The Spanish royal, 49, was effortlessly elegant in the monochromatic midi dress when she arrived at the organization tonight, with a black floral pattern across the bodice.

She then posed for photos outside the building alongside Spanish Science Minister Diana Morant and the Director of the Royal Academy of Engineering, Antonio Colino.

The Spanish queen showed off her dewy complexion and sported a chic makeup look that made her eyes pop.

The royal mother of two reached out to wave a hand as she arrived for the event in Madrid tonight

The mother of two was stunned as she beamed as she walked into the hall and waved to the crowd.

She wore a matching black handbag on her heels and radiated confidence as she walked to the venue.

Adding a touch of glitter to her ensemble, she accessorized her look with minimal jewelry, opting for chic hoop earrings and a gold ring.

She attended the inauguration of elected academics Elena Garcia Armada and Ana Conesa Cegarra.

It comes in the middle of a busy day for the royal, who previously looked quintessentially stylish as she attended an event for World Mental Health Day.

The Spanish royal family showed off her elegant sense of style in a navy blue polkadot dress as she stepped out at the Impact Hub Piamonte in Madrid.

Looking relaxed and radiant, Letizia wore red heels with her statement piece, which features a cut-out detail and long sleeves.

It comes after Letizia was stunned in a scarlet dress when she and her husband attended the annual board of trustees of the Cervantes Institute at the Royal Palace in Arajanjuez yesterday.

She and King Felipe VI grinned as they shook hands with guests at one of their official residences.

The queen cut a refined figure in the deep red number, which featured a V-neckline and ruffled detailing at the skirt.

The Cervantes Institute is a non-profit organization created in 1991 by the Spanish government.

Queen Letizia posed next to Spanish Science Minister Diana Morant and the Director of the Royal Academy of Engineering, Antonio Colino, for the inauguration of elected academics Elena Garcia Armada and Ana Conesa Cegarra

According to the website, the institute was established “to universally promote the teaching, study and use of Spanish and to contribute to the dissemination of Spanish cultures abroad.”

Numerous representatives of cultural institutions attended the prestigious event, Infobae reported.

The publication also stated that the King awarded the ‘Ñ Prize’ to the Italian philologist and Hispanist Gabriele Morelli, for his work in disseminating Spanish literature.

The prize, launched last year, aims to celebrate work in the Spanish language and culture by those who do not have it as their mother tongue.

Her dark brown locks fell loose in bouncy curls that she pulled off her face by tucking it behind her ears