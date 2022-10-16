Queen lauds Minnesota church’s century of Norwegian worship

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Before attending the full Sunday morning service, Queen Sonja of Norway praised the Mindekirken Congregation for maintaining worship in Norwegian throughout the 100-year history of the Minneapolis Church.

“It is extraordinary to realize that 100 years later, Mindekirken is still fulfilling that purpose” of building community and preserving culture and language, she told the nearly 500 in attendance. They’d queued for over an hour in this unassuming neighborhood in crisp 1940s autumn weather—single digits in Celsius, just like in Oslo—to participate in the service.

Queen Sonja received a special greeting from Eline Gro Knatterud, 4, who presented the Queen with a bouquet of red roses almost as big as herself. Queen Sonja sat down at eye level with the awe-inspiring girl and told her in English that she had an identical red traditional bunad dress at home before entering the large stone church.

The congregation was founded in 1922, at the end of a decades-long migration of hundreds of thousands of Norwegians to Minnesota that made the Twin Cities the “unofficial capital” of the Norwegian diaspora, said Amy Boxrud, the director of the Norwegian American Historical Association.

Lutheran Churches were central to the lives of these immigrants, although some remained with the Church of Norway and others established various Lutheran synods.

Den Norske Lutherske Mindekirke – the Norwegian Lutheran Memorial Church – promised to continue to celebrate services in Norwegian even if many other European churches switched to English as attacks on non-native speakers spread across the United States during World War I.

“The group said, ‘We will speak American English every day, but we need the language of our hearts when we praise God,’ said Rev. Gunnar Kristiansen, the current pastor of a flock of about 200 families.

Within a few years, Mindekirken was the only one of five dozen churches in Minnesota still worshiping in Norwegian, he added.

That made all the difference for Kirsti Grodahl, who was 11 when she emigrated with her parents and siblings to Minneapolis in 1962 from the fjord village of Frei, Norway. A week later she went to church in Mindekirken, sometimes on foot.

“It was just so comfortable,” she said. She made her first boyfriend there, who had arrived two years earlier, and she raised her two children to also speak Norwegian.

Grodahl still regularly attends Sunday services in Mindekirken, and especially enjoys the coffee hour following the two services, one in English and one in Norwegian.

“Daddy baked a lot of bløtkake for this church,” she recalls, referring to the traditional soft cake her father perfected as a baker in Norway. “It’s a place where you always feel like it’s your home.”

Karen Liv Mjlølhus Cardwell, who lined up Sunday morning with her two daughters and dozens of other congregation members before the service began, said her father began worshiping here in 1929, when he immigrated to Minnesota.

“It’s like coming home to family,” said Mjlølhus Cardwell.

And to have that continuity of culture and worship celebrated today by Queen Sonja and the Presiding Bishop of the Church of Norway, Rev. Olav Fykse Tveit, brought tears to the eyes of Mindekirken Council President Jeannette Henrikssen, whose parents the late 60s.

“It is very moving that we are still on duty in Norwegian,” she said. “It’s a testament to the determination and sheer stubbornness of those Norwegians, and the love and connection they wanted to keep.”

