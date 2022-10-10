Queen Latifah seen for the first time with son Rebel as she shops in LA

<!–

Queen Latifah was first caught publicly with her three-year-old son Rebel, who she shares with partner Eboni Nichols, while shopping at Erewhon Organic Grocers in Studio City, California, on Saturday.

The 52-year-old star, who welcomed the child with Nichols in 2019, was dressed in a white long-sleeved top, baby blue bottoms and white trainers.

The Newark, New Jersey resident wore a white hat with sunglasses on it, earrings and her wavy locks in a ponytail. Rebel wore a baby blue shirt with monster truck patterns with black shorts and black shoes.

The Oscar-nominated star, who had not previously been pictured in public with the child, acknowledged her son while receiving the BET Lifetime Achievement Award in June 2021, saying, “Eboni, my love. Rebel, my love.’

The veteran entertainer has been guarded about her personal life in the past: Speaking with the The New York Times in 2008 she said: ‘I have no problem talking about homosexuality, but I do have a problem talking about my personal life. I don’t feel like I have to share my personal life, and I don’t care if people think I’m gay or not. Assume what you want, you’ll do it anyway.’

The End of the Road star reportedly first crossed paths with Nichols, a one-time Los Angeles Lakers cheerleader and dance choreographer, on Dancing with the Stars in 2009, and they began dating four years later.

The multi-talented performer stepped out after appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show to promote the new season of her CBS series The Equalizer.

The star was dressed in a white long-sleeved top, baby blue shorts and white trainers

At the mall in Southern California, the Equalizer star was seen holding hands with the toddler

She told Barrymore on the appearance that she had contractual clauses in her projects that oblige her character not to be killed in the storyline.

“You know, what happened at the beginning of my career… my characters died in the movies and apparently I died my death,” she said. “I thought, ‘Wait a minute, if I keep dying in these movies, I can’t make a sequel.'”

She said she then told her reps, ‘Yo, we need to put a no-death clause in my contracts…from now on we’ve sort of thrown it in there.’

Queen Latifah said, “I was like, ‘No more dying. No more getting shot by 300 bullets in this car.'”