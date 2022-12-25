Queen Latifah and girlfriend Eboni Nichols have dinner with Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Christmas Eve

Queen Latifah and her friend Eboni Nichols enjoyed dinner at Giorgio Baldi’s in Santa Monica on Saturday evening.

The duo was spotted celebrating Christmas Eve with some friends at the upscale restaurant.

The Newark, New Jersey native wore a long black coat with green and pink sleeves, black pants and chunky black boots embellished with gold hardware.

The mother of a child has styled her long, thinly braided hair in a half-up and half-up and makeup-free.

Nichols was leggy in a short sparkly dress with bright pink heels.

In October, Latifah was seen in public for the first time with her three-year-old whom she shares with Nichols.

Impressive three-year post-baby bod: Eboni gave birth to a boy named Rebel in 2019

Latifah has been guarded about her personal life, but reports revealed that Eboni did indeed give birth to a son in 2019 and his name is Rebel.

Acknowledging her son as she received the BET Lifetime Achievement Award in June 2021, the Oscar-nominated star said, “Eboni, my love. Rebel, my dear.’

The veteran entertainer opened up about her personal life in 2008 during a conversation with the The New York Times say, “I have no problem talking about someone who is gay, but I do have a problem talking about my personal life.

“I don’t feel like I have to share my personal life, and I don’t care if people think I’m gay or not. Take what you want, you’ll do it anyway.’

The End of the Road star reportedly first crossed paths with Nichols, a one-time cheerleader for the Los Angeles Lakers and dance choreographer, on Dancing with the Stars in 2009 and they began dating four years later.

The versatile performer stepped out after appearing The Drew Barrymore Show to promote the new season of her CBS series The Equalizer.

She told Barrymore about appearing to have contractual stipulations in her projects that stipulate that her character cannot be killed off in the storyline.

“You know, what happened at the beginning of my career…my characters died in the movies and apparently I died my a** off,” she said. “I was like, ‘Wait a minute, if I keep dying in these movies, I can’t make a sequel.'”

She said she then told her reps, “Yo, we’ve got to put a death clause in my contracts…from now on, we sort of threw it in there.”

Queen Latifah said, “I was like, ‘No more dying. No more getting shot by 300 bullets in this car.'”