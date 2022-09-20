Queen King of the Netherlands are joined by their daughter Amalia for an official parliament visit

Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands were back to royal duties today as they stepped out with their daughter Catharina-Amalia in The Hague.

The King and Queen have just returned from London where they attended Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral at Westminster Abbey and committal at St George’s Chapel, Windsor on Monday.

But the Dutch royals proved their dedication to royal duties when they attended Budget Day, known as Prinsjesdag in Dutch, in The Hague to mark the new reign year.

King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima and Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands attended The Hague this afternoon

Princess Amalia (left) waved with her mother Máxima from their carriage as part of the royal procession

After looking solemn in black during her London appearances at the ‘reception of the century’ at Buckingham Palace on Sunday and the state funeral on Monday, Queen Máxima, 51, looked professional and elegant in a gray wrap dress and matching hat.

She had her blonde locks secured in a bun and accessorized with a diamond necklace and simple diamond earrings.

The King and Queen’s daughter, Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia, 18, looked radiant in a flowing emerald maxi dress that cinched at the waist.

The laid-back princess looked to be battling it out on the high street in the dress, which appeared to be an £86 flowy number from ASOS.

Wearing her blonde locks down, she accessorized with diamond and emerald earrings, a necklace and ring, while carrying a gold embellished clutch bag.

Both mother and daughter also wore the Dutch royal coat of arms and star, which are orange and blue to symbolize the union between the Houses of Orange and Nassau.

King Willem-Alexander reads from the 2023 budget memorandum in The Hague as part of the official opening of the government

The Dutch royals were back on duty today, just one day after mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II in London

The royals sat in a horse-drawn carriage and waved to members of the public as they were led through the streets towards The Hague

Just like his mother! Crown Princess Amalia, the heir to the throne, looked like a queen-in-waiting as she beamed as she waved to members of the public

The young princess and heir to the throne will soon begin her education at the University of Amsterdam – and the Dutch royal family announced in May that she will live in student accommodation with her peers.

She will study politics, psychology, law and economics.

As part of Budget Day, King Willem-Alexander, 55, gives a speech from the throne in Shouwburg. This year’s Budget Day will see people gather in The Hague for the first time since 2019 after two years of coronavirus restrictions.

The royal family waved from a horse-drawn carriage as they took part in the royal procession from Noordeinde Palace to the Koninklijke Schouwburg.

The Dutch royals attended the opening of the government, which takes place on the third Tuesday of September each year

The Dutch royals waved to members of the public as they took part in the procession from Noordeine Palace to the Koninklijke Schouwburg

The Dutch royals appear to take a bow before joining the royal procession to The Hague on Budget Day

On Sunday evening, the Dutch royals arrived in London for the ‘reception of the century’ at Buckingham Palace, hosted by King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday.

The King and Queen, accompanied by Princess Beatrix, attended the state funeral followed by the service of commitment in Windsor.

Following the Queen’s death on 8 September at Balmoral Castle, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima led the tributes from foreign royals to Her late Majesty.

They posted a tribute on their Instagram page and sent their heartfelt condolences to King Charles and his family.

The statement read: ‘We remember Queen Elizabeth II with deep respect and great affection.

‘Stable and wise, she dedicated her long life to serving the British people. We feel a strong bond with Britain and its royal family and we share their grief at this time.

‘We are very grateful for the close friendship between our countries, to which Queen Elizabeth made such an unforgettable contribution.’