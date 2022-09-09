Queen Elizabeth’s message to the Apollo 11 crew is etched on silicon disc left on the moon in 1969

Queen Elizabeth was one of 73 world leaders whose message to NASA’s Apollo 11 was etched onto a silicon wafer and left on the moon in 1969 after the crew members became the first humans to walk on the lunar surface.

The Queen died on September 8 at the age of 96, but her salute to the “skill and courage” of the space heroes “on behalf of the British people” will remain on the moon forever.

In addition to messaging Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins, she also met them at Buckingham Palace three months after the team returned home from their epic journey to the moon.

The Queen is known for her longstanding presence in humanity’s journey into space and NASA shared her condolences on Twitter within hours of the Queen’s death, tweeting: “Queen Elizabeth II’s reign encompassed the entire spaceflight, before both Sputnik as Explorer 1.

“As we mark its passing with the planet, we are moved by the curiosity Her Royal Highness has shown to our explorers over the years.”

About the size of a 50-cent coin, the disk is made of a non-metallic chemical element found in nature and widely used in electronics, according to NASA’s press release published July 11, 1969 — Nine Days before Apollo 11 touched down on the moon.

The Queen’s full message reads: ‘On behalf of the British people, I salute the skill and courage that brought man to the moon. May this endeavor increase the knowledge and well-being of mankind.

Her message and 72 others were 200 times smaller than the tip of a pin before being etched onto the gray-colored disk — and each message appears as a dot.

There are messages from President Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson and Nixon.

In addition to messaging Neil Armstrong (second from left), Buzz Aldrin (right) and Michael Collins (left), she also met them at Buckingham Palace three months after the team returned from their epic journey to the moon.

Buzz Aldrin is the last living member of Apollo 11. He shared a tweet Thursday expressing his condolences on the Queen’s death

At the top of the disc is the inscription: “Goodwill messages from around the world brought to the moon by the Apollo 11 astronauts.” Around the edge is the statement: ‘From Planet’ Earth – July 1969.

“The messages from foreign leaders congratulate the United States and its astronauts and also express hope for peace to all nations of the world,” NASA said. press release is reading.

‘Some are handwritten, others typed and many in the native language. A very decorative message from the Vatican was signed by Pope Paul.’

The Queen was deeply interested in humanity’s journey to the last frontier, when she met Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin on July 14, 1961, after he made history as the first person to visit space.

Aldrin, the last living member of Apollo 11, tweeted his condolences on Thursday: “God bless #QueenElizabeth, a gracious leader, lady and our host on return from the moon. On behalf of the Apollo 11 crew, Godspeed and God bless the Royal Family. Sorry for your loss.’

In 2007, the Queen, along with Prince Philip, took a tour of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, where they greeted astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

Tim Peake, an astronaut for the European Space Agency, presented the Queen with the British flag he wore on his spacesuit during a spacewalk outside the station when he returned home from space in 2016.

She is also quoted as saying, “I have traveled a lot, but I hope I am forgiven for limiting my journey to Earth’s surface,” which was said when she was at the National Space Center in Leicester, England.

Tim Peake, the UK’s first astronaut, has also met with the Queen, who messaged him in 2015, the night before his first launch into space.

“Prince Philip and I are delighted to extend our best wishes to Major Timothy Peake as he joins the International Space Station in orbit,” she wrote. “We hope Major Peake’s work on the space station will inspire a new generation of scientists and engineers.”

‘A remarkable woman. Thank you madam for a lifetime of service and dedication,” Peake wrote on Thursday. “A sad day and our thoughts are with the royal family.”