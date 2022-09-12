Queen Elizabeth’s death: Heckler in Melbourne City FC shirt arrested after yelling at Prince Andrew 

A con man wearing a Melbourne City FC shirt was arrested after yelling at Prince Andrew as the disgraced royal walked behind Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin.

Thousands of mourners lined the streets of Edinburgh on Monday as the late Queen’s coffin traveled through the city to St Giles’ Cathedral, where her body is now in state.

Her four children – King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward – are in the Scottish capital to take part in a series of ceremonies to mark the Queen’s journey from Balmoral, where she died last Thursday at the age of 96. age.

They were walking behind their mother’s hearse during the procession down the Royal Mile when a young man was filmed in the front row shouting ‘Andrew, you’re a sick old man’ as the disgraced Duke of York, 62, passed by walked.

The protester, seen donning a jersey from A-League club Melbourne City, was knocked to the ground by angry spectators and a police officer.

The man was heard yelling “disgusting” and “I did nothing wrong” as onlookers shouted “God save the King” to drown out the heckler, who was then dragged away by officers.

Scotland police said a 22-year-old man had been arrested “in connection with a breach of the peace,” the political website Holyrood reported.

It is clear that the man later identified himself in the Scottish media as ‘Rory’.

Prince Andrew, a Falklands War veteran who was banned from public life amid the fallout from his role in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, was banned from wearing military attire for Monday’s occasion and wore a morning suit instead.

The Prince will have to appear in civilian clothes at all other public events to mourn his mother, although an exception will reportedly be made as a special mark of respect for the Queen at the final wake at Westminster Hall.

A short scuffle ensued, before the officer led him away shouting “disgusting” and “I’ve done nothing wrong” while in the background people shouted “God save the King.”

The coffin was lifted from the hearse and taken to the place of worship, while the King, Queen Consort, the Princess Royal, her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke of York and the Earl and Countess of Wessex walked . behind.

As the coffin passed through the cathedral, the choir sang Thou Wilt Keep Him In Perfect Peace, Whose Mind Is Stayed On Thee.

The queen’s coffin was placed on a wooden catafalque while the congregation stood. The king, queen consort and other members of the royal family then walked to their seats next to the coffin.

The King has his wife on his left and the Duke of York on his right.

Led by a lone bagpiper playing a lament, Her Majesty was carried from the Palace of Holyroodhouse where she lay in rest since a six-hour journey from her Aberdeenshire castle yesterday. Andrew is seen towards the back of the procession

At the beginning of the service, Reverend Calum MacLeod welcomed the Royal Family, “representatives of the life of our nation” and “people whose lives were touched by the Queen in so many unforgettable ways.”

He said: ‘And so we gather to bid Scotland farewell to our late monarch, whose life of service to the nation and the world we celebrate. And whose love for Scotland was legendary.’

Senior church officials stood patiently at the entrance to the church as the procession ascended the Royal Mile from the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Crowds gathered in 10 deep along the narrow sidewalks of the historic old town, while others took positions in windows along the route during the solemn procession.

Military personnel saluted as two mounted police officers announced the arrival of the Queen’s body.

All four of the Queen’s children led by the new King Charles followed closely as the hearse arrived at the iconic place of worship.

Princess Anne’s husband was also present. Camilla, the Queen Consort and Prince Edward’s wife Sophie arrived in another car.