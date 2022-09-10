Queen Elizabeth spoke to horse trainer two days before her death – as footage shows love of races

<!–

Queen Elizabeth II was “sharp as a tack” when she spoke to her horse trainer just two days before her tragic death.

Her Majesty had long had an affinity with horses and was often described as ‘at her happiest’ at the races.

Touching images of the queen looking elated as she celebrated her filly to win the 2013 Ascot Gold Cup surfaced in the wake of her death, highlighting how much joy the sport – and the animals – brought her.

An hour before Boris Johnson arrived at her Balmoral estate to resign and hand over the government to Liz Truss on Tuesday, the monarch spoke at length with Clive Cox.

Mr Cox is responsible for some of the Queen’s 50 racehorses, including her filly Love Affairs, who won at Goodwood Circuit on September 6, becoming the eventual winner of her long career as a racehorse owner.

Members of the royal family cheer after the queen’s horse crosses the line first during the Ascot. from 2013

The Queen was never happier than watching her horses at a racecourse. In the photo you can see how her filly Estimate wins the Ascot Gold Cup 2013

Pictured: Horse trainer Clive Cox (left) celebrates with jockey Adam Kirby (right) after the Queen’s horse, Love Affairs, won at Goodwood Racecourse on Tuesday, September 6 – two days before the Queen’s death

The queen loved her horses. Pictured galloping at Ascot in June 1961

The late Queen was reportedly still driving around Windsor Castle in her 90s – against the advice of her medical team.

She spoke to Mr. Cox on the morning of each race, he told The Times, adding that those conversations are “the greatest privilege of [his] to live’.

“When I called on Tuesday, I was told the Queen was quite busy, which was understandable. But at 10 o’clock the phone rang and Her Majesty was on the line,” he said.

“We talked about the filly, how the race would go, how another horse of hers fared in my stable, and a few other things. She was as sharp as a nail.’

The Queen gallops on a black horse along the track at Ascot Races in 1960

Willie Carson, one of the many jockeys who raced for the Queen, told the Racing Post that the sport has lost its greatest ambassador.

“Winning a race obviously gave her a lot of pleasure, but her greatest pleasure was the horse. She loved the horse and the turf and we’ve just lost someone who can never be replaced,” he said.

John Warren, her race advisor, once said, “If the Queen wasn’t the Queen, she would have been a great trainer. She has such an affinity with her horses and is so observant.’

The only days on her calendar each year were Derby Day and Royal Ascot. The Racing Post, the sport’s special daily newspaper, read regularly in the morning.

Obviously the new king will inherit the Queen’s stables and property from Royal Ascot, but Queen Consort Camilla will likely take on the patronage of the sport.

She is said to be “absolutely fond of racing” and got a glowing referral from Mr Warren.