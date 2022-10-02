Queen Elizabeth II precious coin for sale on UK Royal Mint website amid unprecedented demand

<!–

An ultra-valuable three-part coin set commemorating the late Queen Elizabeth II is set to be released, creating a frenzy among collectors.

The British Royal Mint will unveil its long-awaited Memorial Coin Collection on Monday, with Australians also able to buy them on its website.

Leading Australian coin expert Joel Kandiah warned there will be so much demand for the collection that the UK Royal Mint website will go down.

“They have a good queuing system, but the overwhelming demand for these coins is just getting ridiculous,” he said. 7 News.

‘Demand for this will shoot through the roof. I think the Australians get going quickly, so it’s worth getting to know”.

The three-coin set will include two £5 coins and a 50p coin and will be the first to feature King Charles III’s portrait.

The price of the coin collection has not been set, but Mr Kandiah suspected the starting price for each coin could be £15 – or about $26AUD each.

“They do silver ones of course to cater for different markets over there, but at the base level I’d say the set of three would probably be around £50,” he said.

The British Royal Mint said on its website that the coins were designed by British sculptor Martin Jennings.

“At The Royal Mint we have minted coins for the British Monarchy for more than 1,100 years and it has been our pride and privilege to mint every coin in the UK during Queen Elizabeth II’s remarkable 70-year reign,” the website says.

‘It is our honor to now strike the first British effigy of His Majesty King Charles III on a coin collection honoring the life and legacy of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.’

The coins will be released on Monday at 9.00am UK time – or 7pm AEST

King Charles III’s portrait will be on the left according to royal and numismatic tradition.

“Coins featuring portraits of Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III will both circulate in change for years to come,” the UK Royal Mint wrote on its website.

‘On 3 October 2022 we are honored to release a special collection of commemorative coins to mark this poignant moment in British history.

‘Featuring one of three reverse designs, each new coin in the collection features the official coin portrait of King Charles III.

‘The British 50p coin will also enter general circulation.’

