Queen Elizabeth II: ‘Super fan’ radio host Ben Fordham pays tribute to late monarch

The world is home to nearly eight billion people. And it’s hard to think of anyone who lived a life like Queen Elizabeth II.

She is the longest reigning monarch in British history. And today – her 70 years of service have come to an end. Her Majesty has sadly passed away at the age of 96.

What a life.

She was first seen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as a baby in 1927.

At the age of 2, she impressed British Prime Minister Winston Churchill. He said, “She has an aura of authority and reflection that is amazing in a baby.”

That was a sign of things to come.

“I’ve always been a super fan and unofficial leader of her fan club down under,” radio host Ben Fordham told the Daily Mail Australia of Queen Elizabeth II (pictured) after her death.

“When we talked about her health on the radio, we always played God Save The Queen,” said Mr. Fordham, pictured with his wife Jodie.

Yes, she was born in privilege. But she is someone with a remarkable sense of responsibility.

When Britain was attacked during World War II, thousands of children were sent to the countryside to escape the German incursions.

Princess Elizabeth broadcast a message to them on BBC radio. She was only 14 years old.

“When peace comes – remember – it will be for us – the children of today.”

“I sent her a letter as she marked her platinum anniversary and got a sweet note back,” Mr Fordham told Daily Mail Australia. Pictured is the note the radio host received from the Queen

The envelope, marked by the Queen, with the note sent to Mr. Fordham

Elizabeth was not expected to become queen. But her uncle – King Edward – left the royal family because he wanted to remarry. Her father, King George VI, died suddenly in 1952.

Elizabeth was next in line for the throne.

She became Queen Elizabeth at the age of 25.

That day she said, “My whole life—whether long or short—will be devoted to your service.”

And ever since she became queen, she has kept that promise.

She has visited more than 100 countries. Attended over 21,000 formal engagements. She was the patron saint of 500 charities and organizations.

Her face was on the currencies of 33 countries. She has sent over 300,000 cards to celebrate her 100th birthday.

And she is a survivor and solid as a rock.

Queen Elizabeth has survived 14 US Presidents and 15 British Prime Ministers. She consulted with 16 Australian Prime Ministers. She has been to our country 16 times.

Then Princess Elizabeth (right) is pictured with her sister Princess Margaret broadcasting a message to children evacuated during World War II. Mr Fordam said of the late Queen: ‘She is one of the most extraordinary people who ever walked the earth’

She has seen a World War and the Great Depression. She has survived plagues and pandemics.

Her Majesty has faced all kinds of scandals and setbacks.

She did so with a stiff upper lip.

She lost the love of life – Prince Phillip – last year after 73 years of marriage.

While Covid circulated in the community, she sat alone at the funeral.

She has four children, eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

A nice woman.

A leader of class and courage.

And a bad sense of humor.

Thank her for the service.