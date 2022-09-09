Queen Elizabeth II: Record breaker

Queen Elizabeth II has achieved a number of milestones during her record-breaking 70 years on the throne.

Lifespan

Elizabeth reigned for 70 years and nearly four months, longer than any other monarch in British history.

The previous record was held by her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria, who reigned for 63 years, seven months and two days until 1901.

Elizabeth was the world’s oldest current monarch and head of state until her death on Thursday at age 96.

Only two monarchs have reigned longer: the French Louis XIV, for more than 72 years between 1643 and 1715, and the Thai Bhumibol Adulyadej, 70 years and four months, until his death in October 2016.

globetrotter

The Queen has traveled to more than 100 countries since 1952 – another record for a British monarch – and made more than 150 visits to Commonwealth countries.

She went to Canada 22 times – more than any other country. In Europe, she visited France most often – 13 times – and spoke the French language.

The Daily Telegraph calculated that she traveled the equivalent of 42 times around the world before stopping overseas travel in November 2015 at the age of 89.

Her longest overseas trip lasted 168 days from November 1953 to May 1954, during which she visited 13 countries.

Busy

As a 21-year-old princess, Elizabeth pledged her life in the service of the Commonwealth.

As queen, she carried out some 21,000 commissions, gave royal assent to 4,000 laws and organized 112 state visits by foreign heads of state.

She received, among others, Emperor Haile Selassie of Ethiopia (1954), Japanese Emperor Hirohito (1971), President Lech Walesa of Poland (1991) and US President Barack Obama (2011).

More than 180 garden parties have been hosted at Buckingham Palace, attended by over 1.5 million people.

Politics and religion

A total of 15 British Prime Ministers served under the Queen. Her first was Winston Churchill (1952-1955) and the last was Liz Truss, who was not appointed until Tuesday.

She regularly held private meetings with her then Prime Minister, usually weekly at Buckingham Palace.

Elizabeth II met 13 of the last 14 US presidents, with the exception of Lyndon B Johnson. Her last visitor from the White House was Joe Biden in 2021.

The Queen was the supreme governor of the Church of England, a position dating back to the founding of the church under Henry VIII in the 16th century.

She met four popes during official visits – John XXIII (1961), John Paul II (1980, 1982 and 2000), Benedict XVI (2010) and Francis I (2014).

Cards

The Queen sent some 300,000 congratulations to centenarians and more than 900,000 to couples who had been married for 60 years.

She was married for 73 years – another record for a British monarch. Her husband, Prince Philip, died in April last year at the age of 99.

Portraits

The Queen has posed for more than 200 portraits since she was seven. Most were painted in the traditional style.

But the portrait of Lucien Freud painted in 2001 proved controversial: One critic said Her Majesty looked like one of her corgi dogs.

Pioneer

In 1996, the Queen became the first British monarch to visit mainland China. She was also the first to address the House of Representatives in Washington.

She sent her first email on March 26, 1976, while visiting a Department of Defense research facility.

In 1997, she launched the Buckingham Palace website and sent her first tweet in 2014. Three years ago she made her debut on Instagram.

007

The Queen is the only monarch to have jumped from a helicopter with James Bond and parachuted to the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games. (Kind of.)

She and her beloved corgis made a cameo appearance at the 2012 London Games with 007 actor Daniel Craig, before a stunt person took the plunge.