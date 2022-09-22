Queen Elizabeth II memorial, Canberra: Scott Morrison Anthony Albanese pay tribute at service

Scott Morrison and his wife Jenny, along with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his girlfriend Jodie Haydon, held a moving memorial service in honor of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Mr Albanian and Governor General David Hurley signed a book of condolences ahead of the pause for reflection at the start of a national memorial service at Parliament House.

Their procession to the Great Hall was led by the indigenous artists Wiradjuri Echoes.

Past and present political leaders, judges, military chiefs and other dignitaries are among the 700 guests at the service who took part in a minute of silence to pay tribute to the long-reigning monarch.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanian spoke at the national memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II in Canberra on Thursday

Scott Morrison and his wife Jenny were among the 700 guests at the service in the Great Hall of Parliament House

Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews was walked into the service alongside former Prime Minister Paul Keating, who served as leader from 1991 to 1996

Governor General David Hurley delivers a speech at the National Memorial

Mr Hurley, Mr Albanian and opposition leader Peter Dutton spoke during the televised service, which will also include a Bible lecture, prayers, music and a floral tribute.

Paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth’s 16 voyages to Australia, Mr Albanese said the monarch had embraced “the breadth of our continent, the depth of the hearts of our people, the warmth of our humour.”

“For so many, for so long, the Queen was a rare and comforting constant in a world of change,” he said.

In an age of performative celebrity, the Queen embodied quiet dignity.

‘In an age of fads and fashions, the Queen did not try to chase time, but clung to qualities and virtues that are timeless; love for family, loyalty to the country, service to the community, kindness to those in need and respect for everyone she met.’

In the Great Hall, among the sea of ​​black suits, dresses, hats and veils, was the bright orange of SES volunteers, red of Scout uniforms and blue and green of school uniforms.

Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews walked into the service alongside former Prime Minister Paul Keating, who was leader from 1991 to 1996.

A 1954 painting of the Queen by eight-time Archibald Prize winner Sir William Dargie is the centerpiece of the service

Former Australian Prime Minister John Howard and his wife Janette arrive at service in Canberra on Thursday

Earlier this month, Keating described the monarch as an “exemplary of public leadership.” ‘Her exceptionally long, devoted reign is unlikely to be repeated; not just in Britain, but in the world in general,” he said.

The Queen died on September 8 at the age of 96, after serving as Australia’s head of state for 70 years.

Twenty years ago, on a visit to Australia, she stated that her ‘admiration, affection and respect for the people of Australia will remain as it has been… constant, certain and true’.

Up to six Royal Australian Air Force F-35A Lightning II jets from No.77 Squadron will fly past Parliament around noon.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanian and partner Jodie Haydon speak to an Indigenous dancer as they arrive at the service

The Queen visited the country 16 times during her reign and was the patron saint of more than 20 Australian charities and associations.

She consulted with 16 Prime Ministers and 16 Governors General who served on her behalf.

All eight state and territory leaders are in attendance, as state governors, Supreme Court justices and religious leaders.

Minister Tanya Plibersek said it was an important day to celebrate 70 years of service.

Both houses of parliament will meet on Friday to discuss a condolence motion for the Queen and to pay tribute to King Charles III

“This is a unique opportunity to mark the passing of a very special woman,” she said.

Indigenous Australian minister Linda Burney, who participates in the service, said she believed the service would be received “very respectfully” by indigenous people.

“There’s a huge respect for sad things – it’s part of Aboriginal culture and the reverence for the Queen falls into that category in my opinion,” she told ABC radio.

However, she said there was a “complex relationship” between the indigenous people and the monarchy.

“You cannot separate the issues of colonization from the role of Britain going back through the ages.”

Indigenous Australian minister Linda Burney (center) said she believed it would be received “very respectfully” by the indigenous people. She is pictured with Labor MPs Marion Scrymgour (left) and Malarndirri Mccarthy (right)

Opposition front bencher Karen Andrews, who is also on duty at the service, said it would be a “appropriate tribute”.

A 1954 painting of the Queen by eight-time Archibald Prize winner Sir William Dargie is the centerpiece of the service.

The painting is surrounded by Australia’s floral emblem, the golden wattle and some of her favorite flowers, sweet peas and dahlias.

Former Australian Idol contestant Anthony Callea performs during the service.

Both houses of parliament will meet on Friday to discuss a condolence motion for the Queen and to pay tribute to King Charles III.