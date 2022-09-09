Queen Elizabeth II dies: World mourns Her Majesty’s passing

She was Queen of the United Kingdom and Head of the Commonwealth, but in reality Elizabeth II belonged to the world – a fact that can be seen in full today, as countries and people around the world marked her passing at the age of 96.

In Paris and Prague, from Benidorm to Beijing, across Sydney and Singapore, flowers were laid, sports stadiums fell silent and monuments were lit up as a sign of respect for a monarch who meant so much to so many.

The Empire State Building lit up purple and silver, the Eiffel Tower went dark, and Christ the Redeemer – overlooking the city of Rio de Janiero – shone in red, blue and white in tribute to her record-breaking reign.

It came after Her Majesty died Thursday at Balmoral Castle with son Charles – now King Charles III – and daughter Anne at her bedside as her seven decades on the throne came to a peaceful end.

Here MailOnline collects the best of tributes from around the world…

Northern Ireland

A father and his daughter gather outside Hillsborough Castle, in Northern Ireland. laying flowers in honor of Queen Elizabeth after she died Thursday afternoon at age 96

Two women braved the rain in Northern Ireland yesterday to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth at the gates of Hillsborough Castle, near Belfast, as they pay tribute to her after her death

France

The Union Jack flies Thursday night at the entrance to the Elysee Palace in Paris, hours after it was announced that Queen Elizabeth had passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle

The lights that typically illuminate the Eiffel Tower in Paris are turned off as a sign of respect for Queen Elizabeth

Germany

A woman lights a candle in front of the British embassy in Berlin after announcing that the Queen, the longest-serving monarch in British history, has passed away

A man lights a candle in front of the British embassy in Berlin after the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Italy

A portrait of Queen Elizabeth can be seen on a gigantic screen in the Olympic stadium in Rome last night, prior to the start of the Europa League match between SS Lazio and Feyenoord Rotterdam.

A minute of silence is held for Queen Elizabeth prior to a basketball game between Great Britain and Italy in Assago, Italy

Spain

An image of the Union Jack is displayed in the holiday resort of Benidorm, Spain, on the occasion of the death of Queen Elizabeth

The Union Jack flies at half-mast outside the British embassy in Madrid’s Spanish capital to mark the Queen’s death

The Netherlands

The Union Jack hangs at half mast in tribute to Queen Elizabeth at the British Embassy on Lange Voorhout in The Hague, Netherlands, early Friday

Flowers and candles are laid in honor of the Queen at the British Embassy in The Hague, Netherlands

Belgium

European flags flown at half-mast outside the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, as a mark of respect for Queen Elizabeth’s passing after she passed away on Thursday at the age of 96

Czech Republic

A man adds a lit candle to tribute already laid for Queen Elizabeth outside the British Embassy in Prague, Czech Republic

United States

Members of the New York Yankees stand during a moment of silence in honor of Queen Elizabeth II at Yankee Stadium

New York City’s Empire State Building lit up purple and glittered in silver in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II who died Thursday at age 96

Statues of Queen Elizabeth II are reflected through glass along the Las Vegas Strip after her death was announced Thursday

The Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia is lit up in white, red and blue, the three colors of the British flag in honor of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Canada

Mourner Eissa Saddozai (left) and Aidan Osadchuk (right) place flowers on the steps of the British High Commission after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in Ottawa, Canada

Queen Elizabeth’s Royal Cypher is projected onto the Peace Tower of the Houses of Parliament in Ottawa, Canada, as a mark of respect following her death Thursday at age 96

Brazil

Christ the Redeemer bears the colors of the flag of Great Britain in honor of the late Queen Elizabeth II, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Israel

People look at the old city walls in Jerusalem lit up with Union Jack and Israeli flags in honor of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II

The Union Jack and the flag of Israel are projected on the walls of the Old City of Jerusalem after the death of Queen Elizabeth

Australia

A statue of Queen Elizabeth II is surrounded by floral tribute outside Government House in Brisbane, Australia, following the monarch’s death Thursday at the age of 96

New Zealand

Japan

China

Hong-Kong

South Korea

Singapore

United Kingdom