Queen Elizabeth II dies: Tony Abbott says Long live the King as Australia mourns loss of the Queen

Former Prime Minister and monarchist Tony Abbott has paid tribute to the Queen, honoring Her Majesty as an ‘exemplary of duty, honor and loyalty’.

Abbott posted the touching statement on social media in the hours after Queen Elizabeth II died early Friday morning at the age of 96.

‘My whole life, she said, will be devoted to your service, and Her Majesty the Queen of England was wholly faithful to that promise,’ wrote Mr Abbott.

“We have lost an example of duty, honor and loyalty, but deep gratitude for her life should be mixed with numbness and sadness at this loss.

Nine-tenths of the world’s population has never known another queen. We can only hope that the world will see her like this again, but none of us will ever do that.”

Tony Abbott: ‘It is so typical of this remarkable woman that she did her duty until her last day on this earth. ‘I’m sure God saved this queen and long live the king’

Abbott said that as Prime Minister he was always aware of his duty to her, as one sovereign said the crown lent “a touch of dignity to our robust public life.”

“It is so typical of this remarkable woman that she fulfilled her duty ‘until her last day on this earth,’ he wrote.

“I’m sure God saved this queen and long live the king.”

Charles, the former Prince of Wales, is now King Charles III as the world mourns his mother.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson released a statement at 3:30 a.m. AEST confirming her death, saying: ‘The Queen passed away peacefully this afternoon in Balmoral. The King and Queen Consort remain in Balmoral tonight and return to London tomorrow.’

Britain and her Commonwealth kingdoms will now enter a ten-day period of mourning.

Australian monarchist Philip Benwell supported the new king in the wake of the queen’s death, saying Charles had “trained all his life” to take over the reigns of the royal family.

“Australia, the Commonwealth and indeed the whole world will now deeply mourn the longest serving, oldest and most respected monarch of modern times,” Benwell said in a statement.

The Australian Monarchist League has released a statement giving their full support to the now King of England, Charles (right), saying that he has “trained all his life” to take over the rule of the royal family, in the aftermath of the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Philip Benwell, National Chairman of the Australian Monarchist League, said: ‘Australians can take comfort in the knowledge that their new king will unequivocally carry on the long traditions, dutiful service and vital constitutional role that our late Queen embodied’

As the only sovereign the majority of Australians have ever known, Her Majesty the Queen has visited this country 16 times and served as Queen of Australia for 70 years and 215 days.

“The Queen’s selfless sense of service, warm nature, devotion to her family and endearing smile will remain in the hearts of Australians for generations.”

Founded in 1993, the Australian Monarchist League is a non-profit organization based in Sydney, which claims to promote and educate people about the Australian constitution and monarchy.

“Like the Queen, Charles, her son and heir, has served Australians selflessly, dutifully and with distinction, visiting Australia himself 16 times, including part of his education at Geelong Grammar,” said Benwell.

‘The new King of Australia, who trained his entire life for this role, was heir for 70 years – the longest in Australian history.

Australians can take comfort in the knowledge that their new king will unequivocally carry on the long traditions, dutiful servitude and vital constitutional role embodied by our late Queen.

“May we therefore utter that ancient chant that has reverberated around the world for more than a millennium: ‘The queen is dead, long live the king!'”

The Queen’s casket will be moved to London by Royal Train before being laid out in state for four days in Westminster Hall in the Houses of Parliament, where hundreds of thousands of people can pay their respects.

The state funeral is expected to take place on Monday, September 19 at Westminster Abbey in central London, which will be attended by her family, as well as 2,000 heads of state, prime ministers and presidents, European royals and key figures in public life around the world.

Charles, who will reign as King Charles III, said today: ‘The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of greatest sorrow for me and all members of my family.

“We deeply mourn the passing of a beloved sovereign and dearly beloved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the rich and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of grief and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was held so widely.”