Queen Elizabeth II death: What happens next, when will King Charles speak and when is the funeral?

The Queen died yesterday at the age of 96 and King Charles III is now the new monarch. Here’s the daily report of what’s expected to happen, leading up to the Queen’s funeral, which is expected on September 19:

date of death

Yesterday would have traditionally been D-Day or D+0 in the plans for the aftermath of the Queen’s death, codenamed London Bridge.

But the announcement came late in the day – around 6:30 p.m. yesterday – meaning plans have been postponed one day to allow for the complex arrangements, meaning D+0 will be considered today.

The new king had run to the queen’s bed. Charles was joined by the monarch’s other children, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex, with the Duke of Cambridge, now heir to the throne.

The Duke of Sussex also traveled there, but was left alone this morning. Also with Balmoral are Camilla – the new Queen – and the Countess of Wessex. The King and Camilla return to London today.

The following is expected to take place in the coming days, but Buckingham Palace has yet to confirm the plans:

D+0 – Friday 9 September

– The King and Queen return to London – Charles and Camilla stayed in Balmoral last night, but are returning to London today.

– 12.00: church bells is expected to sound throughout the country in commemoration of the Queen. Bells toll at Westminster Abbey, St Paul’s Cathedral and Windsor Castle – but the timing has not been confirmed.

– 12.00: Tribute to the Queen will be paid by MPs in the House of Commons, led by Prime Minister Liz Truss and Speaker of the House Lindsay Hoyle.

– 1 o’clock in the afternoon: salutes – one round for each year of the Queen’s life – will be fired in London’s Hyde Park and other stations.

– Audience at the PM — despite his grief, duty calls for the new sovereign Charles who will have his first audience as monarch with Prime Minister Liz Truss this afternoon.

– Confirm funeral plans – Charles is likely to meet the Earl Marshal – the Duke of Norfolk – in charge of the Queen’s accession and funeral, to approve the carefully choreographed schedule for the coming days.

The London Bridge arrangements have long been planned in consultation with the government. They will take on Operation Unicorn, the contingency plans for the Queen’s death in Scotland.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the Government and the Royal Household have drawn up a ‘London minus’ version of the London Bridge plans in case the need arises – which is now unlikely – with all the elements but involving fewer people.

– Court mourning – A period of royal mourning for members of the royal family and royal households will be observed until seven days after the Queen’s funeral, the date of which will be confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

– National mourning – The government will confirm the duration of the national mourning, which is likely to be approximately 12 days, from now until the day after the Queen’s funeral. They also announce that the funeral day will be a holiday in the form of a day of national mourning.

– 6:00 pm: Televised Speech by King Charles III – The king will make a televised speech to the nation, which he must pre-record. He will pay tribute to the Queen and pledge his duty for his service as the new Sovereign.

– 6:00 PM: Service at St. Paul’s Cathedral – The Prime Minister and senior ministers will attend a public memorial service at St Paul’s in central London.

– Flags – Union flags on royal buildings are flown at half-mast. The Royal Standard never flies at half-mast. It represents the Sovereign and the United Kingdom, and is a symbol of the continuation of the monarchy.

If the new king is in residence in a royal palace or castle, the Royal Standard will fly there at full mast, as is tradition. The Union flag is not flying there at the same time.

The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport department arranges the lowering of flags on government buildings.

Downing Street has reportedly expressed concern in the past that the government would face a wave of public anger if it did not lower its flags within 10 minutes of announcing the Queen’s death.

– Sports events – A decision is likely to be made later today whether sports organizations such as the Premier League will cancel matches this weekend. Official government guidelines recommend that sports organizations cancel events on the day of the funeral, but there is no obligation for other days.

D+1 – Saturday 10 September

The Accession Council traditionally meets at 10 a.m. at St James’s Palace in London to formally proclaim Charles the new sovereign.

First, the Privy Council meets without the king to proclaim the new monarch and settle matters related to the proclamation.

Then Charles holds his first Privy Council, accompanied by Camilla – the new Queen – and William, who are also Privy Counsellors, and takes his personal statement and oath.

The first public proclamation of the new sovereign is read in the open air from the balcony of the Friary Court at St James’s Palace by the Garter King of Arms.

Proclamations are made in the city and across the country.

Union flags go up again at 1:00 p.m. and remain there for 24 hours to coincide with the proclamations before returning to half-mast.

Charles will also hold audiences with the Prime Minister and Cabinet.

D+2 – Sunday 11 September

The Queen’s casket is expected to be transported by road to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

The proclamations will be read in the devolved parliaments of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast.

D+3 – Monday September 12

A procession is expected along the Royal Mile to St Giles Cathedral. Service and vigil of the princes by members of the royal family.

The public may get a chance to pass by the Queen’s coffin at a mini-layout in St Giles’.

The House of Commons and the House of Lords are expected to meet in Westminster for a vote of condolences, which the King can attend.

After leaving England and visiting Scotland, Charles will at some point travel to the other countries of the United Kingdom – Wales and Northern Ireland – known as Operation Spring Tide.

D+4 – Tuesday 13 September

Coffin is expected to be flown to London. Expected to rest at Buckingham Palace.

A rehearsal for the procession of the coffin from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster takes place.

D+5 – Wednesday 14 September

The Queen’s state is expected to begin at Westminster Hall – Operation Marquee – after a ceremonial procession through London. It will take four full days.

The Archbishop of Canterbury will lead a short service after the arrival of the coffin.

Hundreds of thousands of people will pass by the coffin on the catafalque and pay their respects, just as they did for the captivating Queen Mother in 2002.

Managing the queues outside is Operation Feather.

During the Covid-19 crisis, there was the possibility of introducing timed ticketing for those who wanted to participate.

Senior royals are also expected to pay their own moving tribute, standing guard around the coffin at one point – the tradition known as the Vigil of the Princes.

D+6 – Thursday 15 September

The lying in state continues and there will probably be a rehearsal for the state funeral procession.

D+7 – Friday September 16 – Sunday September 18

Staying in state continues, ending on D+9. Heads of state begin to arrive for the funeral.

D+10 – Monday 19 September

The Queen’s state funeral is expected to take place at Westminster Abbey in central London.

The original plans are to bring the queen’s coffin to the abbey on a carriage drawn by sailors – sailors – who use ropes instead of horses.

Senior members of the family are expected to poignantly follow – just as they did for the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales and the Duke of Edinburgh.

The army will walk along the streets and also participate in the procession.

Heads of state, prime ministers and presidents, European monarchs and key figures of public life will be invited to gather in the abbey, which can accommodate 2,000 people.

The service will be televised and a two-minute national silence is expected.

On the same day as the funeral, the Queen’s coffin is taken to St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle for a televised commitment service.

Later in the evening there will be a private funeral with senior members of the royal family.

The Queen’s final resting place will be the King George VI Memorial Chapel, an annex to the main chapel – where her mother and father were buried, along with the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.

Philip’s coffin will move from the royal vault to the memorial chapel to join the queen.