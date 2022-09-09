Queen Elizabeth II death: Paul Keating snaps over Lizard of Oz questions

Republican Prime Minister Paul Keating was once scandalously dubbed the ‘Lizard of Oz’ by the British press for putting his arm around Queen Elizabeth II when he introduced her to dignitaries on a visit to Australia.

And with the Queen’s death some 30 years later, the legendary Australian Prime Minister was in no mood to discuss the false outrage and lecture about the edict sparked by the incident when he was arrested in Sydney’s Potts Point on Friday. approached for his memories.

Keating, 78, became a celebrity in Britain during Her Majesty’s visit to Australia in February 1992, when he not only gave a Republican speech to her, but also for apparently violating royal protocol by putting his arm around the monarch. to hit.

His actions earned him front page coverage in British newspapers, with rabid headlines like ‘HANDS ORF!’ and ‘HAGES OF OZ’.

But when questioned about the incident Friday in Sydney, the quick-witted politician known for his savage use of the English language seemed almost lost for words.

Ignoring questions from Daily Mail Australia, he snapped: ‘I’d rather you disappear ASAP…

“Public life means I have to deal with flogging like you, mate — that’s the problem,” he added with a wry smile:

Royal guards were furious when Keating placed his hand on the Queen’s back to lead the monarch through a crowd.

Ignoring Palace protocol – which forbids that kind of intimate touching – has been seen by some as a ploy by the staunch Republican to diminish the Queen’s reputation and further his anti-monarchist agenda in Australia.

His wife Annita caused a stir when she greeted the Queen twice without the usual bow during the royal tour of Australia.

The Labor leader then doubled down on the diplomatic incident with a pro-Republic-style speech to parliament, said to have left the Queen “appalled”.

Mr Keating paved the way for a referendum in November 1999 for Australia to become a republic, which was heavily defeated after opposition from his successor John Howard.

On Friday, just hours after the monarch’s death at the age of 96, Keating celebrated her passing with lunch at the chic Macleay St Bistro in Sydney’s Potts Point.

He released an official statement about the Queen’s passing around 1:30 p.m. before immediately leaving his nearby office with daughter Caroline.

But in bizarre scenes as he walked the short distance to the restaurant, his daughter waved her arms wildly and the ex-prime minister tried to hide his face behind his hands.

He then disappeared into the crowded bistro where he and Mrs Keating enjoyed a leisurely meal for an hour.

When he left the restaurant to return to his office, he shrugged off questions about his feelings about the Queen’s passing and his role in the 1992 feud.

Keating was Prime Minister of Australia between 1991 and 1996, before being defeated at the ballot by Mr Howard.

He made a lengthy statement indicating that he believed the Queen rejected the UK’s right-wing policies in the 1980s and 1990s under then Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

The former Labor brand said she was in favor of more socially aware and supportive policies.

But on Friday, he declined to comment further on his comments about the Queen’s political views.

“In the 20th century, it was itself privatized, while the public domain, the domain of the common good, was largely neglected,” he wrote on Friday in response to the Queen’s death.

Queen Elizabeth understood this and instinctively attached herself to the common good against what she recognized as a tidal wave of private interests and private rewards. And she did that for a lifetime. Never deviant.

“She was an example of public leadership, married lifelong with political restraint, and always remained the constitutional monarch.”

He did not mention the “lizard” incident with the monarch or the way the quarrel was portrayed in his statement.

But he paid tribute to her years of selfless service and said she embodied all that was good about Britain.

To the extent that a hereditary monarch can ever reflect the will or conscience of a people, Queen Elizabeth has in the case of Great Britain assimilated a national consciousness which reflects every good instinct and habit which the British people possessed and gave to it. heart,” he added. .

During a 70-year reign, she had to meet literally hundreds of thousands of officials – presidents, prime ministers, ministers, prime ministers, mayors and municipal personalities.

“More than one person was ever asked to do it.

“But Elizabeth II’s stoicism and moralism have assigned her to the task and thus to the idea of ​​monarchy.”