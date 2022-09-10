Queen Elizabeth II death: Bizarre moment man pulls locks of King Charles’ hair out of an envelope
A former classmate of King Charles III has admitted to keeping locks of hair in an envelope for more than 50 years.
Richard Kumnick, who attended the prestigious Geelong Grammar School with Charles, said he stole hair from a barbershop in Mansfield.
Although the hair had “faded” a bit after 50 years, Richard was sure it belonged to Charles because he was the first to get his hair cut that day.
He said the new king had been a “prefect” during his two semesters at Timbertop and that his classmates had been instructed to call him “Prince Charles.”
Prince Charles pictured touring Timbertop, Geelong Grammar School’s rural outpost campus while staying at the Melbourne, Australia establishment in February 1966
Kumnick asked Channel Nine hosts Georgie Gardner and Tom Steinfort if they wanted a glimpse of the royal locks.
“I have to say it’s a different color than the hair we see today,” Richard joked, pulling long locks of dark hair from an envelope.
“The king’s DNA is currently being held in Geelong. Who knew?” said Steinfort.
Kumnick said he was 15 and the Prince was 17 when they attended the prestigious school in regional Victoria more than five decades ago.
“He would come with us on walks. He dined with us. And he would come in and out of the three units he was the prefect for and see what we were up to, see if we were doing our preparation or whatever,” he said.
A man who went to school with King Charles when he went to Timbertop in Australia has admitted to keeping the king’s locks of hair (pictured) in an envelope for more than 50 years.
Prince Charles saw a woodworking demonstration at Timbertop, Geelong Grammar School’s rural outpost campus, in 1966
Charles has a long and storied relationship with Australia, having visited the country 16 times and attending school in Victoria (pictured here with his wife Diana in Alice Springs, 1983)
He remembered Charles feeling ‘homesick’ during his first meal with the students.
“Well, I know he thinks about it later and says he really loved it. I think he ended up staying longer than what was ultimately intended or initially intended, I must say,” he added.
Mr. Kumnick remembered the terrifying moment the Prince caught him smoking in the boiler room—a habit banned at the no-nonsense boarding school.
“It was a dark room to the side of our living quarters and I had a Marlboro and it happened to come into the boiler room,” he said.
“I don’t know if he called me Kumnick or not, but he said, ‘I’ll thank him.’
“I was glad it happened, because if it had gone any further, I would have ended up in Mr. Hanley’s office.”
The hosts asked Mr. Kumnick if he thought his classmate would make a good king.
‘Oh, I think he’ll be as vain as his mother. He would be perfect. I am a royalist. I didn’t think the time would come,’ he replied.
“I thought maybe his son would… You know, Charles would be too old. I’m very happy. I’m very sad that the Queen has passed away, but you know, a happy moment.”
It comes after King Charles paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth during his maiden speech to the nation in which he thanked his “cute wife Camilla” for her support.
Diana and Prince Charles at their official welcome ceremony in Alice Springs, Australia, March 1983
The new monarch, holding back his tears, greeted Her Majesty as an “inspiration and example to me and all my family” when he spoke of his “deep grief” at her death at age 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. on Sept 8.
The new King Charles III has a long and storied relationship with Australia, having visited the country 16 times and spent two semesters at school in regional Victoria.
In 1983, he was joined by then-wife Princess Diana and 10-month-old William on a memorable visit that drew huge crowds and media attention.
In between, he represented the Queen at state funerals, stole a kiss from an Aussie model, and even enjoyed a dip in Bondi Beach.
In recent years, however, he has been at the center of the argument that Australia should become a republic, with a survey in May showing that 53 percent of Aussies disapprove of him becoming king of the country.
King Charles (pictured) has represented the Queen at state funerals, stolen a kiss from an Aussie model and even enjoyed a swim at Bondi Beach
In 1994, a 23-year-old man was arrested after firing a starting pistol at Charles as he prepared to hand out Australia Day awards in Sydney.
David Kang stormed onto a stage and fired two blank shots at Charles.
The incident proved to be a turning point for Charles in Australia as his visits ended after that.
The Australian Republic Movement wasted little time in renewing its call for Australia to secede from the crown after the Queen’s death.
It took just 24 minutes for the ARM to issue a statement with the movement’s chairman, prominent author and columnist Peter FitzSimons, in tribute to the “significant contribution” she made to Australia during her 70-year reign.
Prince Charles enjoys a dip in the sea off Bondi Beach during his tour of Australia on April 15, 1981
The ARM said the Queen supported Australians’ right to become “a fully independent nation” during the Republic’s last referendum in 1998.
FitzSimons said in his statement 19 minutes before Prime Minister Anthony Albanese released his own statement: ‘Queen Elizabeth respected the self-determination of the Australian people.
‘During her reign, the Australia Act 1986 was passed, eliminating many of the remaining opportunities for British interference in the Australian government. Appeal from Australian courts to British courts was abolished.’
Republicans believe the Queen’s death will revive a campaign to achieve Australia’s constitutional independence, but monarchists insist they have “absolutely no hope.”
KING CHARLES’ 16 TOURS TO AUSTRALIA
BY MONKEY
1966: Prince Charles first visited Australia as a schoolboy, spent two semesters at Timbertop, the rural campus of Victoria’s Geelong Grammar School, and ‘loved it all’.
1967: The young prince represented the Queen at the memorial service for Prime Minister Harold Holt, who disappeared while swimming at Cheviot Beach near Portsea, Victoria. It was the largest gathering of world leaders in Australia’s history.
1970: Prince Charles returned with the Queen, his father Prince Philip and his sister Princess Anne to celebrate the 200 years since Captain Cook’s arrival in Australia. Younger brothers Andrew, 10, and Edward, six, stayed home in England and missed a trip to the Royal Easter Show in Sydney.
1974: Prince Charles enjoyed a swim at Bondi Beach and visited Geelong Grammar while here to open the Anglo-Australian Telescope at Siding Spring in the country NSW with then Prime Minister Gough Whitlam.
1977: He returned as patron of the Queen’s Silver Jubilee Appeal for young Australians – giving an interview he says he will never forget: with an extremely nervous Ian ‘Molly’ Meldrum on ABC’s Countdown.
1978: Prince Charles represented the Queen at the state funeral of Australia’s longest-serving Prime Minister, Sir Robert Menzies, in Melbourne.
1979: During one of his most memorable visits as a young bachelor, Prince Charles was ambushed in the surf on Cottesloe Beach in Perth by model Jane Priest, who stole a quick kiss.
1981: When he returned to open Apex Clubs of Australia’s 50th Anniversary Convention, the heir to the British throne was recently engaged to Lady Diana Spencer.
1983: Prince Charles arrived in Alice Springs in March with Princess Diana and their 10-month-old son Prince William for the start of a six-week tour of Australia and New Zealand that drew huge crowds and massive media attention.
1985: The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Victoria to celebrate her 150th anniversary, where Diana stunned everyone – in hospital wards for a charity rock concert with Molly Meldrum and Flemington for the Melbourne Cup.
1988: Prince Charles and Princess Diana returned as a couple for the last time as part of Australia’s 200th anniversary celebrations.
1994: A 23-year-old man was arrested after firing a starting pistol at Prince Charles as he prepared to present the Australia Day awards in Sydney.
2005: This trip, which included Perth, Alice Springs, Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra and a special visit to Geelong Grammar, came shortly before Prince Charles’ wedding to his longtime love Camilla Parker-Bowles.
2012: Prince Charles and new wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, celebrated the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee with a six-day tour of Tasmania, Victoria, NSW and the ACT.
2015: Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall toured Adelaide, Tanunda, Canberra, Sydney, Albany and Perth, celebrating his 67th birthday.
2018: This tour with Camilla included the opening of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, visits to Brisbane, Cairns and the Northern Territory, and trips in support of efforts to help the endangered loggerhead turtles and the Great Barrier Reef.