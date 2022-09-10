Queen Elizabeth II death: Bizarre moment man pulls locks of King Charles’ hair out of an envelope

A former classmate of King Charles III has admitted to keeping locks of hair in an envelope for more than 50 years.

Richard Kumnick, who attended the prestigious Geelong Grammar School with Charles, said he stole hair from a barbershop in Mansfield.

Although the hair had “faded” a bit after 50 years, Richard was sure it belonged to Charles because he was the first to get his hair cut that day.

He said the new king had been a “prefect” during his two semesters at Timbertop and that his classmates had been instructed to call him “Prince Charles.”

Prince Charles pictured touring Timbertop, Geelong Grammar School’s rural outpost campus while staying at the Melbourne, Australia establishment in February 1966

Kumnick asked Channel Nine hosts Georgie Gardner and Tom Steinfort if they wanted a glimpse of the royal locks.

“I have to say it’s a different color than the hair we see today,” Richard joked, pulling long locks of dark hair from an envelope.

“The king’s DNA is currently being held in Geelong. Who knew?” said Steinfort.

Kumnick said he was 15 and the Prince was 17 when they attended the prestigious school in regional Victoria more than five decades ago.

“He would come with us on walks. He dined with us. And he would come in and out of the three units he was the prefect for and see what we were up to, see if we were doing our preparation or whatever,” he said.

A man who went to school with King Charles when he went to Timbertop in Australia has admitted to keeping the king’s locks of hair (pictured) in an envelope for more than 50 years.

Prince Charles saw a woodworking demonstration at Timbertop, Geelong Grammar School’s rural outpost campus, in 1966

Charles has a long and storied relationship with Australia, having visited the country 16 times and attending school in Victoria (pictured here with his wife Diana in Alice Springs, 1983)

He remembered Charles feeling ‘homesick’ during his first meal with the students.

“Well, I know he thinks about it later and says he really loved it. I think he ended up staying longer than what was ultimately intended or initially intended, I must say,” he added.

Mr. Kumnick remembered the terrifying moment the Prince caught him smoking in the boiler room—a habit banned at the no-nonsense boarding school.

“It was a dark room to the side of our living quarters and I had a Marlboro and it happened to come into the boiler room,” he said.

“I don’t know if he called me Kumnick or not, but he said, ‘I’ll thank him.’

“I was glad it happened, because if it had gone any further, I would have ended up in Mr. Hanley’s office.”

The hosts asked Mr. Kumnick if he thought his classmate would make a good king.

‘Oh, I think he’ll be as vain as his mother. He would be perfect. I am a royalist. I didn’t think the time would come,’ he replied.

“I thought maybe his son would… You know, Charles would be too old. I’m very happy. I’m very sad that the Queen has passed away, but you know, a happy moment.”

It comes after King Charles paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth during his maiden speech to the nation in which he thanked his “cute wife Camilla” for her support.

Diana and Prince Charles at their official welcome ceremony in Alice Springs, Australia, March 1983

The new monarch, holding back his tears, greeted Her Majesty as an “inspiration and example to me and all my family” when he spoke of his “deep grief” at her death at age 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. on Sept 8.

The new King Charles III has a long and storied relationship with Australia, having visited the country 16 times and spent two semesters at school in regional Victoria.

In 1983, he was joined by then-wife Princess Diana and 10-month-old William on a memorable visit that drew huge crowds and media attention.

In between, he represented the Queen at state funerals, stole a kiss from an Aussie model, and even enjoyed a dip in Bondi Beach.

In recent years, however, he has been at the center of the argument that Australia should become a republic, with a survey in May showing that 53 percent of Aussies disapprove of him becoming king of the country.

King Charles (pictured) has represented the Queen at state funerals, stolen a kiss from an Aussie model and even enjoyed a swim at Bondi Beach

In 1994, a 23-year-old man was arrested after firing a starting pistol at Charles as he prepared to hand out Australia Day awards in Sydney.

David Kang stormed onto a stage and fired two blank shots at Charles.

The incident proved to be a turning point for Charles in Australia as his visits ended after that.

The Australian Republic Movement wasted little time in renewing its call for Australia to secede from the crown after the Queen’s death.

It took just 24 minutes for the ARM to issue a statement with the movement’s chairman, prominent author and columnist Peter FitzSimons, in tribute to the “significant contribution” she made to Australia during her 70-year reign.

Prince Charles enjoys a dip in the sea off Bondi Beach during his tour of Australia on April 15, 1981

The ARM said the Queen supported Australians’ right to become “a fully independent nation” during the Republic’s last referendum in 1998.

FitzSimons said in his statement 19 minutes before Prime Minister Anthony Albanese released his own statement: ‘Queen Elizabeth respected the self-determination of the Australian people.

‘During her reign, the Australia Act 1986 was passed, eliminating many of the remaining opportunities for British interference in the Australian government. Appeal from Australian courts to British courts was abolished.’

Republicans believe the Queen’s death will revive a campaign to achieve Australia’s constitutional independence, but monarchists insist they have “absolutely no hope.”