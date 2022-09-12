Queen Elizabeth II death: Barrie Cassidy slams ABC over its wall-to-wall coverage

A Twitter user said ABC’s coverage was an ‘indulgent order of grief porn’

Cassidy said the ABC misread its audience by reporting non-stop

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Former political journalist and former ABC presenter Barrie Cassidy has criticized the national broadcaster’s coverage of the Queen’s death.

Cassidy said the network made a mistake and failed to pay attention to the public by reporting almost non-stop on the death of the long-reigning monarch.

“I suspect the ABC has misread its audience. If you want wall-to-wall royalties, you can get it elsewhere,” Mr. Cassidy said.

“The ABC is better if it offers an alternative to populism.”

The ABC interrupted its regular programming to report the news of the Queen’s death at 3:30 a.m. last Friday, shortly after the news was announced in the UK.

Australian political journalist and ABC commentator Barrie Cassidy (pictured) has criticized the ABC’s coverage of the Queen’s death

“I suspect the ABC has misread its audience. If you want wall-to-wall royalties, you can get it in spades elsewhere,” said Mr. Cassidy

ABC News Breakfast was on air for 4am with co-hosts Michael Rowland (pictured) and Lisa Millar, dressed in formal black outfits and speaking about the importance of her legacy

ABC News Breakfast was on air before 4 a.m. with co-hosts Michael Rowland and Lisa Millar, dressed in formal black outfits and speaking about the importance of her legacy.

Since then, the coverage has supplanted almost all other domestic and international news.

Mr. Cassidy has been a part of the ABC for more than two decades, first hosting the Sunday morning political commentary program Insiders from 2001 to 2019, before taking over as host for the interview program One Plus One in 2020.

The latest controversy is the fact that the ABC has sent local hosts such as ABC News Breakfast host Michael Rowland and production crews to London to cover the aftermath of the Queen’s death.

On September 12, Michael Rowland posted on Twitter that the broadcaster would be doing the morning show from London, which was met with outrage.

Nonsense. She was our head of state. The fact that she lives in London makes traveling there necessary. If you think it’s bizarre that our head of state lives in London, that’s something Australians need to sort out over the coming months and years. https://t.co/n863zRjjHv — Ellen Fanning: Journo (@ellenmfanning) September 12, 2022

Twitter user @RonniSalt was especially outraged, labeling the ABC’s coverage of the death as “an indulgent order of mourning porn.”

“In an act of bizarre recreational mourning, the ABC high-paying talking heads and crew flew halfway around the world at our expense… A shocking abuse of the ABC charter – and our money,” she wrote.

However, ABC journalist and host of The Drum Ellen Fanning jumped on the network’s defense in response.

‘Nonsense. She was our head of state. The fact that she lives in London makes traveling there necessary. If you think it’s bizarre that our head of state lives in London, that’s something Australians need to sort out over the coming months and years,” she wrote.

Some commentators online wondered how the ABC could justify the cost of sending talent and crew to the UK, while the organization has also complained about cuts in federal funding in recent years.

Others noted that the ABC was not getting a rating boost due to extensive coverage of Queen Elizabeth’s death and that the audience had “softened up” on Saturday night.

ABC’s Friday night coverage of a program titled Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022) was just the 17th most popular show, according to OzTAM metropolitan rating data for Australia’s five largest cities.