Queen Elizabeth II death: Australians look back at assassination attempt outside Sydney in 1970

As the world remembers Queen Elizabeth II’s extraordinary life, Australians may remember her reign’s “greatest unsolved mystery” – an attempted murder just outside Sydney more than 50 years ago.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were traveling from Sydney to Orange, in central west NSW, as part of their 1970 Australian tour when they fell victim to the ‘Lithgow plot’.

The royal couple were traveling on the commissioner’s train across the Blue Mountains on April 29, 1970, when the train came to a stop about halfway through their journey.

Queen Elizabeth II narrowly avoided an assassination attempt while traveling from Sydney to Orange in 1970 (photo of the royal couple arriving in Sydney in 1970)

The 1970 assassination attempt, more than 50 years before Her Majesty’s death, was hidden for nearly 40 years

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip didn’t know it then, but thanks to the slow pace of the train, they narrowly escaped death.

Former Superintendent Cliff McHardy said would-be hitmen had laid a large piece of wood over the train tracks where the royal couple would cross, hoping to derail the locomotive.

Fortunately, the driver had immediately braked the slow-moving train, causing the train to slide nearly 700 feet before coming to a stop at a level crossing.

The train remained on the track and suffered no significant damage.

A security train that passed through the area an hour before the royal family did not see the log.

“Had the train reached its normal speed, it would have fallen off the rails and run into an embankment. My investigation has shown that the log was deliberately placed on the track,” Mr McHardy told the Daily Mail in 2009.

The ‘Lithgow Plot’ saw would-be assassins lay a large piece of wood over train tracks that the Queen and Prince traveled over (pictured, the Queen greeted people outside Sydney Town Hall in May 1970)

Due to the timing of the plan, he suspects the assassination attempt was planned with the help of insiders and possibly orchestrated by sympathizers of the Australian Irish Republican Army.

He added that the entire attempt had been hidden from both the public and the royal family for nearly 40 years to save the Australian government from embarrassment.

McHardy, the investigating officer on the case, said he decided to reveal the truth to help unravel the “greatest unsolved mystery of my career.”

The assassination attempt was allegedly orchestrated by sympathizers of the Australian Irish Republican Army (pictured, the Queen in Sydney in May 1970)

While he understands why the attempt had to be kept a secret, the former detective said the attempted cover-up meant that the police could never hunt down the criminals.

“We never came up with decent suspects because when we interviewed people, we seemed to be talking in riddles,” he said. “We couldn’t reveal what our questions were about.”