<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Australian coins issued this month before the Queen’s death will become instant collector’s items as they date back to 2023.

The Royal Australian Mint in Canberra routinely issues new, special edition coins with the following year’s date in September.

An example is the lunar sequence with a rabbit to designate 2023 as the Chinese zodiac year of the rabbit.

Mint chief executive Leigh Gordon said this party with the Queen’s profile would be worth a lot.

“We don’t plan to start minting coins with the Queen’s effigy on them in 2023, but we are in a transition period,” Gordon said.

“There are now some coins with a date of 2023 and the Queen on them – they are collectible and investment coins released as we normally do every September for the following year.”

Scroll down for video

Australian coins issued this month before the Queen’s death will become instant collectibles as they date back to 2023

Andrew Leigh, the Assistant Secretary of State for Competition, Charity and Finance, said the mint would start making new coins in 2023 with King Charles III, with the new monarch looking to his right.

‘Australians should expect to see’ [the] King of coins,’ he said.

One thing Australians will notice – if the transfer takes place – on the current coins that the Queen sees on the left.

“Traditionally, the direction the monarch looks will change and so King Charles III will look to the right.”

Since the Queen’s reign began in February 1952, 15 billion Australian coins have been produced bearing her likeness.

That included the old cents before Australia switched to decimal currency in February 1966.

The Royal Australian Mint in Canberra routinely issues new, special edition coins with the following year’s date in September

Royal Australian Mint chief executive Leigh Gordon said this Queen’s profile party would be worth a lot

The Royal Australian Mint will update all coins for the first time in 57 years from 2023.

The changes will affect the five, 10, 20 and 50 cent coins, along with the $1 and $2 coins, plus the $5 banknote produced by the Reserve Bank of Australia’s polymer printing company Note Printing Australia. in Melbourne.

The one and two cent coins featured the Queen from February 1966 until they were withdrawn from circulation in February 1992.

It had been on the $1 coin since it replaced a paper banknote in May 1984 and the $2 coin since it debuted in June 1988, also replacing a banknote first circulating since 1966.

Aside from the UK, Australia is one of the 14 countries that the Queen ruled as head of state for 70 years, meaning currency designs will also be changed from New Zealand to Canada.

The mint stopped making coins on Friday, following the early September 9 morning announcement that the Queen had passed away at the age of 96.

Coin printing resumed Monday morning.