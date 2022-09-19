Queen Elizabeth funeral: World leaders arrive at Westminster Abbey

Joe and Jill Biden grabbed hands as they arrived at Westminster Abbey today for the Queen’s funeral, along with hundreds of other world leaders and heads of state.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte were also seen entering the abbey, where the first state funeral in nearly 60 years is taking place today.

In all, some 500 leaders and dignitaries will be represented at the funeral – at least one from nearly every country with which Britain maintains diplomatic relations.

Among other foreign dignitaries were; Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern, Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan and Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro.

Joe and Jill Biden hold hands as they walk into Westminster Abbey on Monday for Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral, which some 500 world leaders, heads of state and diplomats will attend

Joe and Jill Biden are taken to their seats in Westminster Abbey during a public funeral service for Her Majesty ahead of a private family service to be held in Windsor later today

Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron of France are pictured arriving at Westminster Abbey to pay their respects to the Queen

Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron are taken to their seats in Westminster Abbey

Canada’s Prime Minister Jutin Trudeau and his wife Sophie are pictured arriving at Westminster Abbey on Monday

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was one of the world leaders to attend the Queen’s funeral today

Britain and the world lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest on Monday during a state funeral that draws presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and up to a million people line the streets of London to bid final farewell to a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.

A day of funerals in London and Windsor started early as the doors of 900-year-old Westminster Hall were closed to mourners after hundreds of thousands gathered in front of her flag-draped coffin.

Many had queued for hours, including on cold nights, to pay their respects in an outpouring of collective grief and respect.

“I felt I had to come and pay my last respects to our majestic Queen. She’s done so much for us and a little thank you from the people,” said Tracy Dobson, who was one of the last in line.

In a country known for its splendor, the first state funeral since Winston Churchill promised to be a spectacular display.

142 Royal Navy sailors will pull Elizabeth’s coffin coach to Westminster Abbey, where 2,000 people, ranging from world leaders to health professionals and volunteers, plan to mourn her.

Prior to the ceremony, one of the abbey’s bells tolls 96 times – once a minute for every year of her life.

Monday has been declared a public holiday in honor of Elizabeth, who died on September 8 – and hundreds of thousands of people descended on central London to take part in the historic moment.

Wang Qishan, the Vice President of China attending on behalf of President Xi Jinping, arrives at Westminster Abbey

Anthony Albanese, the Prime Minister of Australia and a lifelong Republican, was one of the world leaders to attend the funeral

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro and his wife Michelle were photographed arriving at Westminster Abbey this morning

Sergio Mattarella and his daughter Laura arrive at Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

Michael D Higgins, the President of Ireland, was among the foreign dignitaries who arrived at Westminster Abbey this morning

Long before the service was due to begin, city authorities said viewing areas along the funeral procession route were full.

Millions more are expected to tune in to the funeral live on television, and crowds flock to parks and public spaces across the UK to watch it on screens.

The night before, King Charles III issued a thank-you note to people in the UK and around the world, saying that he and his wife Camilla, the Queen’s consort, are “extremely moved” by the large numbers of people expressing themselves. to pay their respects to the Queen.

“As we all prepare to say goodbye, I just wanted to take this opportunity to thank all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my family and myself during this time of grief,” he said.

After burial at the medieval abbey where Elizabeth was married and crowned, her coffin – surrounded by uniformed armed forces units and members of her family – will be carried through the streets of the capital to Wellington Arch near Hyde Park.

There it will be placed in a hearse to be driven to Windsor Castle – where Elizabeth spent much of her time – for another procession for a devotional service at St George’s Chapel. She will be laid to rest with her late husband, Prince Philip, at a private family service.

US President Joe Biden was among the leaders who paid their respects at the Queen’s casket on Sunday as thousands of police officers, hundreds of British troops and an army of officials made final preparations for the funeral.

Biden called Queen Elizabeth II “decent” and “honorable” and “all about service” as he signed the condolence register and said his heart went out to the royal family.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal were among the world leaders who arrived in Westminster to attend the funeral

Fiji Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama (right) and High Commissioner Jitoko Tikolevu (left) arrive in Westminster

Dozens of world leaders, dignitaries and diplomats take their seats at Westminster Abbey as the Queen’s funeral begins

Bishops and heads of the Church of England arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

The Queen’s casket is paraded through the streets of London to Wesyminster Abbey as her funeral takes place on Monday

The mourners arrived to be seated about three hours before the ceremony, and Biden entered the abbey about an hour before it started.

People across Britain paused at 8 p.m. Sunday for a minute of silence in memory of the one monarch most have ever known. In Westminster Hall, the constant stream of mourners paused for 60 seconds as people observed the minute of reflection in deep silence.

In Windsor, it started to rain as the crowd fell silent for the moment of reflection. Some camped outside the castle overnight to reserve the best spots to view the Queen’s casket.

Jilly Fitzgerald, who was in Windsor, said there was a sense of community among the mourners as they prepared to wait for hours to see the procession carrying the Queen’s coffin.

“It’s good to be with all the people who all feel the same. It’s like one big family, because everyone feels that way. the queen was part of their family,” she said.