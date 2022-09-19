Queen Elizabeth etched into the sand at Brighton Beach by Adelaide artist Sue Norman

<!–

Time and tide wait for no one, but perhaps miraculously they have spared an artist’s majestic portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth, etched into the sand of an Adelaide beach.

Artist Sue Norman expected the high tide at Brighton Beach to wash away her 12-metre profile portrait of the Queen, but the water kept a respectful distance.

Memories of the Queen, it turns out, don’t wash away so easily.

“I’m so amazed that not only did the Queen’s sandal last until sunset, but the tide never came up high enough to wash it away,” Ms Norman wrote on Facebook.

Mrs Norman had earlier invited people to come and see the artwork and lay flowers while it lasted, which she had believed would be until about 10pm. 18.00 and high tide.

Those who commented on Facebook shared Ms Norman’s surprise and delight that the artwork had endured.

‘Absolutely fantastic! Well done, said one.

Fantastic and thank you for all your hard work in making it a special day. It was beautiful,’ wrote another.

One of the more scientifically minded offered an explanation.

Avoid the tides and the full moon this week by looking out. That probably explains why,’ they wrote.

Ms Norman began the profile, which resembles the silhouette of the Queen as it would appear on a stamp or coin, at 10am and took three hours to make.

“A beautiful day to create a commemorative sandal for the Queen,” she wrote on Facebook.

‘I loved that at one point a monarch butterfly flew over it.’

A ‘sandala’ is Ms Norman’s amalgamation of the word that describes her favorite artistic medium, with mandala, which is circular artwork, often with a religious pattern.

Ms Norman told ABC Radio that hundreds of people had come to see the creation.

“We’ve seen it in London, the people lining up to walk past and pay their respects to the Queen for the last time, and there’s a lot of people here and around the world who can’t do that, so I think I has created a space,” she said.

“That’s one of the things I enjoy about the sand mandalas—the ephemerality of it. It takes away the emotion.”